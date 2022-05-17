Fans Upset by Brand New Disney Area, Call it “Depressing”

Fans had some strong opinions regarding one of the newest experiences at Disneyland.

At Disneyland Resort, one of the most exciting and newest additions to the theme parks is the inclusion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Just last year, Avenger’s Campus was introduced to Disney California Adventure, where Guests can meet Spider-Man, Loki, Ant-Man, Black Widow, Doctor Strange, and so many more characters. And of course, you have to ride WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure and Guardians of the Galaxy: MISSION BREAKOUT. The land brings Kevin Feige’s MCU to life, and is continuously staying up to date.

Here Guests can live out their own Marvel story and interact with all of their favorite characters from the comics and the current Marvel Cinematic Universe that Disney continues to add to, with the most recent entry being Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022).

However, despite this being the newest and one of the larger additions to the Disneyland Resort, it still has yet to win over every Guest.

A recent post shared on social media lit a fire within the Disney Park community, receiving over 400 different comments from fans and Guests alike. See the full statement below:

Avengers Campus….what the… Just got back from our 6 days in the parks. Was not expecting much from Avengers Campus from the photos and videos I had seen. But this area…its just…dspressing. It is painfully obvious AC exists purely for monetization. The Webslinger ride has a mind numbing switch back line and the ride itself is an inferior version of Toy Story Midway Mania. Then they have the audacity to offer upgrades in their shop so you can shoot faster or better? And thats it. Thats the singular ride in AC. No I dont count Mission Break Out as part of the AC experience since it was made 5 years ago (and by one of the greatest imagineers). Everything else is live performances. Which are cheap. A huge grey building that serves no current purpose. Maybe a new ride in the future. Monetized to hell no doubt. I dont get it. You have the Marvel Universe to draw inspiration from: exotic planets, alternate realities, mind bending tenchologies, the fourth dimension, alien races…. And you make…basically a strip mall junior college campus… What a waste.

The post specifically states that the new land was built just for “monetization”, calling the entire area nothing more than a “strip mall”. This post sparked a serious discussion regarding the topic, getting over 400 comments from fans. One user brought up how hot the land is and how little shade there is which was a common complaint.

Another user agreed, saying they were disappointed by the land, “I was underwhelmed by it too. After seeing what they did with Star Wars it seems like there’s a lot more they could have done, but didn’t.”

One user even compared Avengers Campus to Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, saying, “Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge is definitely much better than AC for a number of reasons, however, it also exists primarily to sell food and merch, which I find annoying.”

Despite this negative reception, one user stated how much of a fun time kids were having in Avengers Campus, “I grabbed a beer and sat down in AC and just watched everybody and then I realized that its amazing for kids. I looked around and there was super heroes everywhere, interacting with all the kids from boys and girls all living their best life. The kids absolutely love webslingers. GoTG is part of AC as much as you don’t want it to be.”

Another user agreed, talking about how much their kid loved the area.

Despite all of this debate, we still love Avengers Campus and hope to see it continue to grow and expand far being what it offers at the moment. With rides like WEB SLINGERS and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: BREAKOUT, we are super excited for the future and hope to see more attractions such as these make their way into the land.

