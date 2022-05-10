Disney Cuts Showtimes for Popular Attraction This Summer

We noticed that Disney significantly reduced showtimes for a beloved live show starting this summer at the Resort.

At the Disney Parks, Guests have so many options to choose from when it comes to entertainment, especially at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. From thrilling rides like Expedition Everest and DINOSAUR to the wonderful world of Pandora, Animal Kingdom has to much to offer Guests.

In terms of live entertainment, ANimal Kingdom also features a truly beloved show in the form of “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King”. However, we recently noticed that there are significantly fewer showtimes this summer for the show, according to the official website.

Starting June 27, “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” will be performed just four times a day instead of the typical amount we see of seven or eight at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. As of now, the show takes place multiple times a day starting at 10:00 a.m. all the way until 5:00 p.m.

For those wanting to have the most options available throughout the day, you better make plans to visit Animal Kingdom sooner rather than later.

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage

Join the inhabitants of the Pride Lands for a grand gala in honor of Simba, the lion cub who would be king. As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers, and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses. During spectacular theatrics, you’ll relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans—and a festival you’ll want to be part of again and again!

WHat’s your favorite show at Disney?

