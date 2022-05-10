Beloved Piece of Disney Park History Mysteriously Goes Missing

There’s so much more to experience at Disneyland Resort than just the rides.

Of course, everyone who steps into Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure enjoys riding the iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Splash Mountain, Space Mountain (now Hyperspace Mountain), WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure, The Incredicoaster, and Radiator Springs Racers, but there is so much more to enjoy.

One thing that Disney Park Guests have come to enjoy is the attention to detail and the history that has been a huge part of the Parks for decades.

However, it seems that some of that history has gone missing. TikTok user @eat.sleep.parkhop recently posted a video sharing that the bell in the Main Street firehouse has gone missing.

The bell has been reported stolen!?!? 🔔 #distokfam #disneytiktok #distok #disneyland #disneyparks #disney #firestation #bringbackthebell @disneyparks

The user says that the bell was reportedly stolen, but this has not been confirmed. Disney Guests can enjoy the bell inside the firehouse and even ring it. It’s a charming place to stop while visiting the “happiest place on earth” and there’s a chance you might even run into the Hook and Ladder Company while visiting.

What do you think of the bell going missing? Let us know in the comments!

