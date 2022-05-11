Disneyland Offers NEW Experiences to Celebrate Asian Pacific American Heritage Month

Disneyland is no stranger to celebrating diverse American cultures, and this May is no different. The Disney Parks Blog just announced a month-long celebration of Asian American, Native Hawaiian, Pacific Islander Heritage Month at Disneyland Resort.

Earlier this week, Disneyland announced a celebration of Black culture with special entertainment at Disneyland and Downtown Disney starting at the end of May. Until then, Guests can delight in food, music, and other entertainment offerings celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Island culture.

At Disneyland Hotel, Guests can enjoy traditional ukulele music and take part in complimentary hula lessons at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar. Over at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, Guests can try a flight of sake at Nova Brewing Co. at Hearthstone Lounge.

Overnight hotel Guests at any Disneyland Resort can sign up for additional complimentary experiences, including lei making and traditional Chinese tai chi lessons.

Even Guests without tickets to Disneyland or Disney’s California Adventure can enjoy complimentary performances at the Downtown Disney District at the Downtown Disney Live! Stage. From Disney:

Faiva is a 4-piece Polynesian band performing blissful harmonies on Mondays and Wednesdays.

The Filharmonic is a 5-piece Filipino a cappella vocal group performing hip hop, pop and ‘90s nostalgia on Tuesdays.

Tupua’s high-energy Polynesian show of dance and drums invites you to join in the fun on Thursdays and Fridays.

Chinese Cultural Splendor will take you back in time to enjoy the beauty of Chinese dance, martial arts, lion dance and the radiant costumes of Chinese dynasties, performing Saturdays and Sundays.

At Downtown Disney’s Wonderland Gallery, Guests can also meet artists Jerrod Maruyama, Joey Chou, Ann Shen and June Kim. They will sign autographs and share their artistic prowess with Guests on May 21 and 22.

If you are headed into the Disney Parks, more exciting celebrations await! On Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland, Guests can delight in a Children’s Day window display outside the Emporium. From Disney:

While this holiday is celebrated by many cultures, the window pays homage to the Japanese Children’s Day celebrated annually on May 5 where families display koinobori also known as “carp streamers” to symbolize determination and success, and ornamental kabuto helmets to represent wishes for strength and vitality. The window also displays games from other Asian, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures such as Sungka (Philippines), Traditional Indian Chess, Mahjong (China), Konane (Hawaiian Islands & Polynesia), Nei-pat-ko-no (Korea) and Kendama (Japan), all of which existed during the Victorian-era.

At Disney’s California Adventure, Guests can experience a limited-time Photo-Op themed after Pixar’s Turning Red (2022).

Not visiting Disneyland Resort this May, but still want to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander Heritage? Enjoy different cultural eats anytime at Disneyland. From Disney:

Throughout the year, you may savor delicious menu items such as Loco Moco Bao, Spiced Vegetable Bao and Sweet Lumpia at Tropical Hideaway at Disneyland park, Kung Pao Bao at Lamplight Lounge at Disney California Adventure park, or Thick and Fluffy Japanese Pancakes, Tonkotsu Ramen and Poke Bowls at Tangaroa Terrace Tropical Bar & Grill at the Disneyland Hotel.

