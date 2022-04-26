Universal’s Offer to Buy Twitter Rejected For Elon Musk

The popular social media platform Twitter could be seeing some major changes in the future.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla Motors, recently purchased the social media platform for a whopping $44 billion. The deal was approved unanimously by Twitter’s board and is expected to close later this year.

As users look toward the future of the social media platform, it seems there was actually another offer on the table, as well.

Universal Orlando Resort shared a hilarious offer on Twitter that, honestly, could’ve been an appetizing deal.

On Twitter, Universal Orlando posted that they were “waiting for Twitter to accept our offer of 54 churros a share.” After the deal with Musk went through, Universal quoted itself with the news.

We're guessing that's a no. https://t.co/V8DRj2FCYO — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 25, 2022

Of course, for $44 billion, you can buy a lot of churros.

Universal Orlando is known for hilariously sending clever Tweets on the platform in relation to big news stories and subtly taking shots at its competitors, especially Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld Orlando.

More On Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

