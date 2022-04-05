Universal Toned Down Attraction After Child Allegedly Flew Out Of Ride Vehicle

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its thrilling attractions like the Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure.

But, the Resort has so much more to offer Guests than just thrill rides.

One of the most beloved lands in all of Universal Orlando is Seuss Landing. A staple at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Seuss Landing features several loveable rides and attractions, such as One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, The High in the Sky Seuss Trolly Train, and of course, The Cat in the Hat.

In a recent Reddit thread, many Universal Orlando fans have begun to notice that the attraction seemingly has been toned down compared to what they experienced in the past.

“Is it just me, or did this ride spin way more previously? I went on it today and it barely spins and I vividly remember my mom and I laughing hysterically from the spinning as a child, User U/MrPeterIt said.

Inside the Magic has ridden the attraction several times and can attest that there have certainly been changes made overtime.

Several users in the Reddit thread said these changes allegedly came after a child climbed underneath the safety restraint and was thrown from the ride vehicle during the spinning motion.

“A child supposedly flew out of a ride vehicle while it was spinning,” User U/jennielynn73 said. “The story is that he got scared and climbed on to the floor right before the tunnel, and flew out when the car started spinning.”

Universal Orlando has not confirmed that an incident occurred, but this would explain the changes that were made to the safety restraint on the ride.

Universal added nets to the lap bars on the attraction to ensure that nothing flies out of the vehicle. This net covers the Guests’ legs and goes all the way down to the floor of the ride vehicle.

Universal’s official description of The Cat in the Hat reads:

Climb into Your Couch Car and Ride Through the Book. Who hasn’t wished they could disappear into a Dr. Seuss story? Now you can. Grab a seat and swerve this way and that through one of Dr. Seuss’s most beloved classics. Each scene has been vividly re-created with colorful characters and crazy motion as you twist from room to room, trying to clean up after The Cat in the Hat™ before Mother comes home.

