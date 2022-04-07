Universal Executives Apologize For “Failed Leadership,” Resulting in Alleged “Toxic” Working Environment

Universal Orlando Resort Executives recently reached out to Team Members and apologized for “failed leadership” in an internal video that was obtained by West Orlando News.

According to the report by West Orlando News, Team Members at Universal Orlando’s Guest Contact Center provided feedback on a “Cultural Assessment” from the “Fair Employment Practices Team.”

Fernando Flores, Vice President of Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations and Consumer Sales Operations, told the Team Members that Universal had not provided them “with the leadership and support” that they deserved.

“I realize and understand that we have not been providing you with the leadership and support you deserve,” Flores said. “And for that, I am sorry. I know we have work to do and we’re going to do that work.”

Another executive, Alice Norsworthy, President of Global Marketing for Universal Parks and Resorts, said she would be visiting the Universal Orlando Guest Contact Center office as soon as she returned from Beijing, where just recently opened its newest Resort.

“It’s crucial for us to understand your perspective,” Norsworthy said in the video. “Please know that we’re all committed, I’m personally committed, to providing an inclusive environment where Team Members can thrive and where everyone’s proud to work.”

Both Universal Orlando executives promised to create an action plan that would be implemented “in the coming weeks.”

The exact details of the situation at the Universal Guest Contact Center have not been shared, but the report indicates that Flores had his office relocated from the backlot of the theme parks to the offsite leased warehouse office location where the Guest Contact Center is located. The publication states that staffing is not reaching adequate levels and many are quitting because of a “toxic work environment.”

The video from West Orlando News can be seen below:

