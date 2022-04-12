Universal Introduces Special Limited Time Offering For Easter

If you’re at Universal Orlando Resort or visiting this week, you might want to check out this special Easter offering for a limited time.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling attractions, but it’s not just the rides that make for a fun time when visiting the Universal Parks.

Universal’s CityWalk is home to many world-class restaurants, bars, clubs, shops, and much more that tie Universal Orlando Resort all together.

One of the most popular restaurants in Universal’s CityWalk is The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen, located just next door to Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal announced today that the popular restaurant, which houses some of the best milkshakes in the world, will offer a limited time shake, titled The Easter Basket.

LIMITED TIME SHAKE The Easter Basket, available only April 15-18 at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium. – Light pineapple flavor – Topped with whipped cream, Peeps, a chocolate passionfruit crème egg, and jelly beans – Green-dyed coconut shavings

🐣 LIMITED TIME SHAKE 🐣 The Easter Basket, available only April 15-18 at Toothsome Chocolate Emporium. – Light pineapple flavor

– Topped with whipped cream, Peeps, a chocolate passionfruit crème egg, and jelly beans

– Green-dyed coconut shavings pic.twitter.com/YQuvUB5gVN — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) April 12, 2022

The Easter Basket is a shake with a light pineapple flavor topped with whipped cream, the beloved Easter treat Peeps, jellybeans, and much more.

Universal Orlando Resort’s official description of The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen reads:

Eatery. Drinkery. Confectionery. Extraordinary foodstuffs abound at this full-service restaurant, bar and confectionary. Indulge in classic dishes like steak and seafood, but save room for the grand finale. Our chefs create culinary alchemy with gourmet chocolates, artisanal milkshakes and sumptuous sundaes. It’s a 19th century themed dream, and a truly fantastical feast.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

Will you be trying this limited edition shake? Let us know in the comments!

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’! Universal is also in the midst of building its biggest theme park ever, the Epic Universe, which is set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?