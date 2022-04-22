Multiple Major Theme Parks Will No Longer Accept Cash, Disney Pushes For Electronic Payments

Multiple theme parks have announced that they will be going completely cashless for the 2022 season.

Reported by Fun 107, several theme parks in the northeastern part of the United States will be going cashless. Fenway Park in Boston recently announced that it would be heading to a cashless experience and this has prompted many other area theme parks to do the same.

Palace Entertainment, which owns Story Land, Lake Compounce, Water Country, Living Shores Aquarium, and more is making the move to cash-free at many of its theme parks this season with Story Land in Glen, New Hampshire, and Lake Compounce in Bristol, CT among them.

Eric Dziedzic, General Manager of Story Land, said the transition to going cashless will “decrease wait times for food and retail stores.”

“We expect to see wait times decrease for food and retail stores, and have added several cash-to-card kiosks throughout the park to provide guests a simple and easy way to convert their cash onto a card.”

Many major theme parks throughout the country have been making the switch to cashless forms of payment, as well.

Six Flags transitioned to cashless a little more than a year ago and offers a kiosk on-site to allow Guests to transfer their money to a prepaid debit card.The policy from Six Flags reads:

Six Flags Great Adventure accepts card and mobile payments only at all locations including restaurants, retail stores, games, ticket windows, and parking toll booths. You can either pay for purchases using a Visa, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Apple Pay, Google Pay, or a debit card. Only have cash? You can convert your cash to a prepaid debit card at one of the multiple kiosks located throughout the park and anywhere in the U.S. where Visa is accepted. We highly encourage you to pre-purchase your parking, tickets, and more online before visiting the park.

In addition to Six Flags, Cedar Point has also transitioned to cashless payments.

While theme parks are transitioning to cashless, many others including Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, and SeaWorld all still accept cash.

While Disney hasn’t gone cashless, it should be noted that Disney Park Guests are strongly encouraged to pay with contactless payments.

Disney’s official website reads:

In an effort to reduce contact and keep our Guests and Cast Members safe and healthy, Guests are being encouraged to use low-contact payment options, including credit cards, debit cards, and Disney Gift Cards. Additionally, Guests can opt for entirely contactless payment options, such as mobile wallets or Apple Pay. If you are carrying cash, you can use cash to purchase a Disney Gift Card at Guest Relations and other merchandise locations.

However, at this time, cash is still accept in the Disney Parks and Guests who elect to carry paper instead of plastic around at Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, EPCOT, Disneyland Park, or Disney California Adventure will not have to transition their paper money to electronic.

What do you think of theme parks going cashless? Let us know in the comments!