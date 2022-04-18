Guests Dangle Hundreds of Feet in the Air During Scary Ride Malfunction

Dozens of Guests recently had a frightening experience after a Six Flags ride malfunctioned high up in the air.

While theme parks are usually filled with fun and exciting experiences ranging from fast roller coasters to intense drop rides, sometimes Guests can have some not-so-fun experiences. This is exactly what happened to one Guest who shared a video of them visiting Six Flags in Georgia recently.

In a Reddit post, you can see exactly what happened after a Six Flags ride malfunctioned, leaving Guests trapped hundreds of feet in the air:

I went to six flags and got stuck 300 feet in the air and it took an hour to get down

The Guest who shared this video claims they were on it while it malfunctioned, leaving them hanging hundreds of feet in the air. The Guest also says that this happened at Six Flags Over Georgia which would make this attraction the SkyScreamer, more on that below: