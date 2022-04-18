Guests Dangle Hundreds of Feet in the Air During Scary Ride Malfunction

Dozens of Guests recently had a frightening experience after a Six Flags ride malfunctioned high up in the air.
While theme parks are usually filled with fun and exciting experiences ranging from fast roller coasters to intense drop rides, sometimes Guests can have some not-so-fun experiences. This is exactly what happened to one Guest who shared a video of them visiting Six Flags in Georgia recently.
In a Reddit post, you can see exactly what happened after a Six Flags ride malfunctioned, leaving Guests trapped hundreds of feet in the air:
I went to six flags and got stuck 300 feet in the air and it took an hour to get down
The Guest who shared this video claims they were on it while it malfunctioned, leaving them hanging hundreds of feet in the air. The Guest also says that this happened at Six Flags Over Georgia which would make this attraction the SkyScreamer, more on that below:
SkyScreamer only looks sweet and innocent, but towering 24-stories above the ground, this extreme swing ride is anything but that. First, SkyScreamer is the tallest ride at the park and is exactly four-stories taller than the park’s gut-wrenching mega coaster Goliath!
Once you are strapped into your open-air seat, prepare for takeoff. SkyScreamer starts to slowly swing you around and around and around as it takes you all the way up to the very top of the tower. Before you know it you’ll be going faster and faster, soaring in a 98-foot-wide circle with the wind blowing in your face at 40 miles per hour with your feet dangling in sheer terror 24-stories above Six Flags Over Georgia.
The original poster of this video also claims that they were stuck for an hour. Fortunately, it appears like everything was taken care of and nobody was hurt during this intense experience.
Have you ever gotten stuck on a ride like this at a theme park?