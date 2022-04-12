Smoke Clouds Take Over After Firework Fail at Disney

If you are a fan of Disney World, you surely have been up to date with all of the changes that have been underway at EPCOT right now. After the debut of Club Cool and the Creations Shop, many cannot wait for the overhaul of Future World to be complete. Connections Café and Eatery is nearly ready to be revealed, with construction walls coming down, and there have been new attractions like Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure added to the France pavilion in the World Showcase.

At the D23 Expo in 2019, Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Chapek announced that the brand-new show would be coming to EPCOT. Harmonious is going to replace the extremely popular IllumiNations — and just before the pandemic, a “placeholder” show called EPCOT Forever was briefly used to fill the void between IllumiNations and HarmonioUS. During the D23 Expo, Chapek stated it would be the “largest nighttime spectacular in Disney history.”

One of the best aspects of EPCOT is the new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious. Taking place on the World Showcase lagoon, Guests are able to see stunning water and lighting displays come to life with newly reimagine Disney classics alongside jaw-dropping fireworks. The show is a party like no other and will leave Guests dancing around the World Showcase all evening. With so much technology, things may sometimes be bound to fail. We have seen complications in some of the projected lighting effects in the show, but most recently, it seems a pyrotechnic issue occurred.

Nakai (@nakai_barnor) took to Twitter to post a video of Harmonious. Below, we can see one of the fireworks malfunctioning. Luckily, it seems that the sparks never become too large to harm anyone! That being said, there was a lot of smoke flooding the area due to the complication.

Ummmmm #Harmonious got a little too lit tonight..#Epcot

Disney describes the show as:

Watch the World Come Together

The heart of the Epcot transformation comes to life with Harmonious, one of the largest nighttime spectaculars ever created for Disney Parks. The show is a beautifully crafted medley of classic Disney music and visuals reinterpreted by a culturally diverse group of 240 artists from all around the world. Come and be dazzled by all of it as you discover how Disney music and stories have the power to inspire and unite us all, overcoming any language or border. This magnificent new show brings to World Showcase Lagoon an innovative combination of floating giant screens, choreographed moving fountains, lights, pyrotechnics and lasers in a 360-degree view. Enter amazing worlds inspired by Moana, Aladdin, Coco, Brave, The Lion King, Mulan, The Princess and the Frog and other classic stories. Colorful images and effects dance and change as Harmonious weaves familiar Disney music and stories together in brand-new ways. Through unique perspectives as diverse as the world itself, Disney songs hop from language to language as the show brings people from different parts of the world together to unlock the magic of possibility. Harmonious is a brilliant centerpiece to The World’s Most Magical Celebration—celebrating the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort.

At the moment, EPCOT is now celebrating the International Flower and Garden Festival, and tons of construction is going on! Spaceship Earth now has the new Beacon of Magic lights illuminating the sphere and Future World is on the road to completion. Club Cool and the new Creations Shop is open to Guests as well as Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure in the France Pavilion! Plus, you can enjoy the stunning Harmonious show each evening!

World Showcase will soon also be joined by World Celebration, World Nature, and World Discovery. The construction on these three lands has been ongoing, and now, we are beginning to see certain aspects of the theme park taking shape.

Have you seen Harmonious yet? What do you think of the show?

