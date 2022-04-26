Disney World Park Sees Major Hours Extension For Summer

Walt Disney World Resort is seeing major crowds entering its theme parks and those levels aren’t expected to slow down much in the near future.

Disney World hours are always subject to change, but typically the Disney Parks will release hours with crowd levels in mind. When hours are extended, this is normally due to a crowd increase or expected heavier crowds than maybe what was previously expected.

With the schedule now out for the beginning of the summer– May through June– it seems that one Disney Park is seeing a major bump in its hours.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will now be extended from 7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. on May 8 through May 14. The Disney Park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. from May 15 through the rest of June, with the exception of June 9, when the Park will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

For the most up-to-date look at Disney World hours, please visit the official calendar. Keep in mind that Park Hours are subject to change without notice.

