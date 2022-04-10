Disney World Selecting One Special Guest For Free Vacation

Walt Disney World Resort is currently in the midst of celebrating its magical 50th-year anniversary.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom is all decked out in its 50th-anniversary attire and plenty of special events and offerings are taking place at all the Disney Parks.

As part of the celebration, Disney recently announced that it has teamed up with BoxLunch to send a lucky winner and their Guests to their #HappyPlace – Walt Disney World Resort.

Now through April 12, you can enter the Walt Disney World® Resort 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes for a chance to win a 5-day/4-night Walt Disney World Resort vacation for you and up to three Guests plus a $500 BoxLunch Gift Card.

Visit the sweepstakes website today for more information about the prizes and to enter!

Keep the excitement going on at home with BoxLunch’s Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Celebration collection. Find the perfect celebration outfit with the EARidescent collection at BoxLunch and then come experience new attractions and rediscover classic favorites during The World’s Most Magical Celebration.

At Magic Kingdom, there is so much to see and do! Cinderella Castle is decked out for the 50th anniversary and Festival of Fantasy and Mickey’s Royal Friendship Faire have officially returned! You can ride the three big mountains: Space Mountain, Splash Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain, or calm things down on Peter Pan’s Flight. Don’t forget to ride the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, and “it’s a small world”. Rope drop the Disney Park to get on Seven Dwarfs Mine Train and then enjoy a mid-day snack with some Dole Whip. Be sure to meet Mickey Mouse and enjoy the firework show, Disney Enchantment!

Have you entered for a chance at a free Disney World vacation? Let us know in the comments!

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Disney World’s water parks, four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about a trip to Disneyland Resort to experience Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure, as well as the Downtown Disney shopping and dining district!