Disney Passholders Can Save on Tickets During Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party

The COVID-19 pandemic that took over the world in 2020 put a stop to many amenities and offerings within the Disney Parks. One big hit due to the pandemic was Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party which was unfortunately not able to be held last year.

Thankfully, Disney just announced that the beloved party will be returning this year!

Disney announced the return of Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party on its official Parks blog website and we could not be more excited. During the event, Guests can experience some really cool and unique offerings through the Walt Disney World Resort.

Another exciting aspect of this announcement comes in the form of a special discount exclusive to DVC Members and Annual Passholders. According to the website, “Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club members may purchase specially priced tickets for select dates”.

Tickets for Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party will be available for purchase beginning on May 18. Guests of select Walt Disney World Resort hotels can begin purchasing tickets as early as May 12.

Ticket prices will range from $109 – $199. The event dates are as follows:

August : 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30

: 12, 16, 19, 23, 26, 30 September : 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30

: 2, 5, 9, 11, 13, 16, 18, 20, 23, 25, 27, 29, 30 October: 2, 4, 6, 7, 10, 11, 13, 14, 16, 18, 20, 21, 23, 25, 27, 28, 30, 31

If you are a DVC Member or Annual Passholder, you can expect to save $10 on every ticket as stated by reporter Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin):

“Annual Passholders and Disney Vacation Club Members can save $10 per ticket to Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party, valid for select event nights.”

We are so excited that this event is finally returning to the Walt Disney World Resort and cannot wait for the festivities to start this August.

Will you be attending Disney World during this very special event?

