Disney Announces All-New Exclusive Offering For Special Event

Walt Disney World Resort is filled with magical experiences for Guests to enjoy.

Disney Park Guests who visit Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios are treated to iconic attractions, world-class entertainment, and immersive lands that leave lasting memories.

However, there’s a lot more to explore at Walt Disney World Resort than just the Disney Parks.

Disney Springs is home to many world-class restaurants, unique shops, and plenty more attractions.

Disney recently announced an all-new ‘Drawn to Life’ Prix Fixe Dining Package that might just be perfect to pair with your trip to see the show Drawn to Life Presented by Cirque du Soleil & Disney.

Choose from among 13 participating locations, offering a prix fixe menu created specifically for this dining offer.

As part of your Animated Evening, you may choose from a wide range of restaurants with a prix fixe menu priced at $45 per person (tax and gratuity not included):

Or, settle in at one of the following locations offering a prix fixe menu at $65 per person (tax and gratuity not included):

How to Order

To receive the special prix fixe pricing, you must order from the “Animated Evening” menu (tax and gratuity are not included). Guests who have booked the prix fixe dining offer must request the “Animated Evening” menu upon check-in.

To be eligible for the dining offer, you must first purchase tickets for Drawn to Life presented by Cirque du Soleil and Disney. Purchase tickets from Cirque du Soleil or call Cirque du Soleil at (877) 924-7783. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

After making that purchase, you can book dining reservations for Animated Evening by calling (407) 587-5981 between 10:00 a.m. EST and 10:00 p.m. EST daily. Guests under 18 years of age must have parent or guardian permission to call.

All dining reservations must be scheduled 2.5 hours before or 2 hours after the Guest’s ticketed showtime.

Disney’s official description of Drawn to Life reads:

In this first-ever collaboration between Cirque du Soleil, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Walt Disney Imagineering, journey into a world where an animator’s desk becomes the stage and drawings come alive. The show is a celebration of life, accentuated by the delightful, mesmerizing movements of Cirque du Soleil’s acrobatic mastery.

