Wild Cat Runs Loose At Florida Theme Park’s Newest Coaster

There is plenty to experience when visiting Busch Gardens Tampa.

The Florida theme park is home to many thrilling and exciting attractions, including Tigris, which catapults riders through an exhilarating array of looping twists with forward and backward motion and breath-taking drops, as well as Cheetah Hunt, a thrilling triple-launch roller coaster, and Sheikra, which boasts being 200 ft from the sky and 90° straight down.

The newest rollercoaster at Busch Gardens Tampa, however, has been tabbed as “North America’s tallest and fastest, and the steepest hybrid coaster in the world” is Iron Gwazi.

Now, it seems that more than just the theme park’s Guests are lining up to ride the attraction.

TikTok user @LetsRideRides recently spotted a wild cat jumping the barricade where the coaster is located.

Busch Gardens Tampa describes Iron Gwazi this way:

North America’s tallest and the fastest and steepest hybrid coaster in the world, will officially open on March 11. Iron Gwazi takes thrills to new heights, plunging riders from a 206 foot-tall peak into a 91-degree drop and reaching top speeds of 76 miles per hour. Riders on Iron Gwazi will experience a dozen airtime moments, including three inversions, as they sink their teeth into crocodile-inspired thrills.

The popular coaster opened just a couple of weeks ago and already had to make a few changes after a rider struck his hand on a beam. He did suffer minimal injuries, however, and declined medical help.

Iron Gwazi is not the only Florida theme park coaster to experience a few early operational issues with Guest safety. SeaWorld Orlando recently opened IceBreaker and had to raise the height requirements after a few smaller riders reported problems.

As far as other Florida theme parks and coasters, Universal Orlando Resort opened Jurassic World Velocicoaster last year and also boasts Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. Walt Disney World Resort is putting the finishing touches on the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind coaster that is set to open in EPCOT this summer.

