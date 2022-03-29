Universal Set To Host Epic After-Hours Event Beginning This Weekend

If you know a high school senior or are set to graduate this year, you might want to take a look at an epic event set to begin at Universal Orlando Resort this weekend.

Beginning this weekend, Orlando’s only “Two-Park Party” is set to take place at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal’s Grad Bash is the ultimate high school celebration for graduating students, with cutting-edge rides and attractions, DJs and more – it’s a 2-park party that only Universal can throw! Plus, chaperones are in on the fun with FREE, EXCLUSIVE Universal Express access – so you can skip the regular lines at most rides and attractions; the popular chaperone-only lounge; and more.

Hosted by the organization Educational Experiences, Grad Bash at Universal Orlando will take place April 1, 2, 8, 29 & 30 from 7 p.m. to 2 a.m. As of now, April 8, 29 & 30 are already at capacity. Graduating high school students and their chaperones may attend this event. All participants must be either chaperones or students attending public, private, or home school.

For more information on the event, please visit gradbash.com.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Then, don’t forget about all the amazing attractions like Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringott’s, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Hollywood Rip Ride RockIt, and much more all next door at Universal Studios Florida. Also in major Universal Parks News, Epic Universe— the largest Universal Park in the world— is currently under construction and is set to be finished by 2025.

