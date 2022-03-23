Universal Guests Petrified as ‘Jurassic Experience’ Ends In Terror

One of the most popular experiences in Universal Orlando Resort is the immersive world of Jurassic Park.

Located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Jurassic Park offers Guests a unique opportunity to experience a time before man, when the river flowed through a newborn world and giants walked the earth.

There are three rides located in the area including Jurassic Park River Adventure, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and Pteranodon Flyers. In addition, Camp Jurassic and the Discovery Center always provide a fun experience.

Another popular experience in the area is the Raptor Encounter.

Raptor Encounter allows Guests the chance to meet a live raptor and take pictures. Of course, every experience is different.

TikTok user @chandlerrdawg recently posted a video where the experience ended hilariously tragically.

As you can see in the video, the parents were hoping to get a good picture with Blue the raptor and their family, but two of the children are absolutely terrified. What’s funniest about this encounter is the fact that the user says the kids couldn’t wait their turn until it was actually time to meet the raptor.

Universal Orlando’s official description of Raptor Encounter reads:

The Fear is Real. Brave a visit to the Raptor Encounter in its new location for a chance to see the most recognizable member of the park’s raptor pack: Blue. Here you’ll learn some interesting facts about the clever carnivore and her natural habitat. Then, if you’re daring enough, you can try to slowly approach her to snap a quick photo.

