Universal’s Cancelation Policy Can Cost Hundreds, Guests Pay Up

Over the past couple of years, there is one thing that we have learned, and that is that vacations can be canceled at any moment. So many Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort vacations were either canceled or repeatedly pushed back by Guests. Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, travel restrictions, mask mandates, and more, many Guests had various reasons that they chose to cancel their Orlando vacation.
Now, with this idea of cancelations in mind, Guests looking to book future vacations. Walt Disney World will fully refund any amount paid if you are 30 or may days out from your vacation. From 2-29 days, however, Disney will take the deposit that has been made, as well as a $200.00 cancelation fee. One day out from your Disney World vacation will leave Guests paying the full total with no refunds. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and depending on circumstances Disney may be able to alter some of its cancelation rules and regulations.
At Universal, Guests can have the option to pay a premium when booking their Universal Orlando Resort vacation, which will allow them to cancel one time up to 24 hours before their scheduled trip. But, this luxury comes at a cost. In order to book the Cancel For Any Reason policy, Guests must pay an added $44.95 per person. This added cost may save you a lot of money if you feel there is a chance you will have to cancel your vacation last-minute, but if you do not, depending on your party size, this add-on can cost you hundreds of dollars.
Universal describes the Cancel For Any Reason package as:
Vacation Package Travel Protection
Plans change. Unforeseen circumstances come along. Make sure you’re covered in case you have to alter your vacation plans with Cancel For Any Reason travel protection. With this enhancement from Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations, you can cancel your vacation package one time up to 24 hours before the originally scheduled flight departure time or hotel checkin time for any reason, with no restrictions*.
Benefits:
- Avoid all non-refundable fees for vacation package cancellation prior to departure, for any reason†
- Credit for the full value of air tickets to use toward future travel††
Price
$44.95 per person (ages 3+), tax inclusive
Online, Guests have been discussing this cost, and dissecting if it is a good value. One Guest commented that they always take advantage of the policy.
I always spring for it. Especially in 2022 it seems like a better deal than other times. What with hurricanes and COVID and the geo-/socio- political issues going on, there is some chance that you may need to reframe your trip. Heck. Yesterday Shanghai Disneyland announced it was shutting down again.
Probably nothing will go wrong and everything will be fine, but I’m a bit of a pessimist and appreciate the sense of security
Another Guest noted that due to COVID and the state of the world, they now opt-in for this service, “With the way the travel world has been recently, I have added protection on everything we choose.” Many Guests were discussing how COVID was reason enough to purchase this add-on, but another wanted to point out that there are many other reasons where this policy can help Guests in tough circumstances.
A lot of people are mentioning COVID as a possible reason to take the insurance, but there are a lot of things that can happen. My 2¢: I booked a trip (about $1400 not counting the insurance), and I needed to cancel because we had a death in the family shortly before our scheduled arrival. I paid for this insurance and got back everything (except for the $44.95 per person), although it took about a month to see it come back on my card. Point is, there are lots of reasons that your plans can be disrupted, even if COVID becomes less of a problem.
Others noted that the add-on of this service is also dependent on the budget of the Guest booking, as it can add a lot of unexpected fees to your total cost. But, in the end, it seems the overwhelming majority of Guests love that this option is available to them. Universal does have a lot of add ons available, like Express Pass, which can help enhance a vacation, but they are all quite costly so budgets should always be looked at when planning a Universal Orlando Resort vacation.
Are you a fan of the Cancel For Any Reason option? Do you think it is too costly?
