Universal’s Cancelation Policy Can Cost Hundreds, Guests Pay Up

Over the past couple of years, there is one thing that we have learned, and that is that vacations can be canceled at any moment. So many Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort vacations were either canceled or repeatedly pushed back by Guests. Because of the uncertainty of the pandemic, travel restrictions, mask mandates, and more, many Guests had various reasons that they chose to cancel their Orlando vacation.

Now, with this idea of cancelations in mind, Guests looking to book future vacations. Walt Disney World will fully refund any amount paid if you are 30 or may days out from your vacation. From 2-29 days, however, Disney will take the deposit that has been made, as well as a $200.00 cancelation fee. One day out from your Disney World vacation will leave Guests paying the full total with no refunds. Of course, there are exceptions to every rule, and depending on circumstances Disney may be able to alter some of its cancelation rules and regulations.

At Universal, Guests can have the option to pay a premium when booking their Universal Orlando Resort vacation, which will allow them to cancel one time up to 24 hours before their scheduled trip. But, this luxury comes at a cost. In order to book the Cancel For Any Reason policy, Guests must pay an added $44.95 per person. This added cost may save you a lot of money if you feel there is a chance you will have to cancel your vacation last-minute, but if you do not, depending on your party size, this add-on can cost you hundreds of dollars.

Universal describes the Cancel For Any Reason package as:

Vacation Package Travel Protection