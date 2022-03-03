Popular Port Orleans Pool May Soon Close to Guests

Disney’s Port Orleans is one of the most popular hotels at Walt Disney World Resort. When both Port Orleans – French Quarter and Port Orleans – Riverside reopened following their COVID-19 pandemic closure, Guests were thrilled.

Throughout the facility’s closure, Walt Disney World officials performed all manner of maintenance to ensure that the hotel buildings and their surrounding grounds were in exceptional condition for Guests.

Now, however, more work seemingly needs to be done as a new construction permit has been filed for “concrete repair” on the French Quarter Blue Doubloon Pool.

While it is not known how extensive the concrete repair will be, it is certainly possible that this will close the pool to Guests. If the repairs need to be done inside the pool, for example, it may have to be drained while the work is completed by the contractor, Faden Builders, Inc.

Disney’s official description of the French Quarter pool reads:

Parade around this Mardi Gras-themed pool area where King Neptune sits astride a giant sea serpent. Scale “Scales,” as he’s affectionately known, and slide down his tongue for a splash landing. Jazz-loving gators and clamshell water features add more poolside panache while a hot tub and the nearby Mardi Grogs pool bar let the good times roll.

More on Disney’s Port Orleans – French Quarter

The official description of the Port Orleans -French Quarter hotel reads:

Revel in the romance and pageantry of New Orleans’s historic French Quarter at this Moderate Resort hotel. Discover cobblestone streets, gas lamps, wrought-iron balconies and fragrant magnolia blossoms, along with colorful Mardi Gras characters and the sounds of jazz. Then stroll along the lushly landscaped Sassagoula River to Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside, where the bayou beckons, as do Cajun and Creole specialties.

Do you enjoy staying at Port Orleans?

