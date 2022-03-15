Disney Announces Return Of One Of Its Most Expensive And Elite Experiences

When visiting the Walt Disney World Resort, some Guests may not even think about all of the world-class dining options they have to choose from. EPCOT alone offers some of the most incredible restaurants and eateries, allowing Guests to expand their tastebuds and step out of their comfort zones.

However, one of Disney’s nicest and most elite restaurants actually cant be found at one of the four Parks.

Located at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, Victoria & Albert’s is a truly special dining experience that will impress even the most hardcore Disney enthusiasts. There is a strict dress code here and a very simple yet elegant menu. Victoria & Albert’s isn’t just one of Disney’s most prestigious restaurants but one of the entire region’s most acclaimed eateries, winning AAA’ Five Diamond Award, the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, and a host of other accolades.

Unfortunately, this restaurant has been closed since 2020 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic but as of today, Disney revealed some exciting news regarding the restaurant.

In Disney’s most recent food blog post, they confirmed that this legendary restaurant would be returning “later this year”. While no concrete date has been revealed, this is exciting news for fans of the luxurious restaurant. Check out the full article here.

Contemporary Dining, Timeless Elegance Savor a superior fine dining experience at one of the most preeminent restaurants in Walt Disney World Resort. Victoria & Albert’s features modern American cuisine crafted with exquisite ingredients from around the world, including truffles from Italy, Russian Osetra caviar, beef from Japan, poulet rouge from North Carolina and local Florida shrimp. Nestled in Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, this restaurant is one of the Southeast’s most prestigious and has won AAA’s illustrious Five Diamond Award, the Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award, glowing Zagat reviews and a host of other accolades. Enjoy your meal in the Dining Room, the Chef’s Table in the kitchen or the more private Queen Victoria Room—whichever your prefer, prepare for an extraordinary culinary adventure that hearkens back to a genteel era, when dining was a sophisticated ritual accentuated by service from seasoned maître d’hôtels and chefs in classic white toques. Because each season yields signature flavors and fresh ingredients, Chef Scott Hunnel and his team source global markets daily for the finest fish, meats and produce available to create our Chef’s Degustation Menu. From Spanish Octopus with Iberico ham and sherry vinaigrette to a whimsical poached egg with Florida corn and crayfish, every dish shines as Chef Hunnel melds tradition with innovation—all for the pleasure of our Guests.

The Dining Room Revel in a setting replete with refined opulence, impeccable service and world-class culinary creations. With just one seating each evening, the Dining Room offers an unforgettable epicurean odyssey. Each detail bespeaks distinct levels of refinement—from the fresh-cut flowers and fine Italian table linens to the handsome Bernardaud china and Sambonet silverware. Our warmly lit rotunda boasts an amazing hand-painted dome, and the delicate strains of our harpist enhance the luxurious, romantic ambiance. Settle in and let our knowledgeable service staff treat you to tableside touches like specialty cocktails, a champagne trolley, butter carving and cheese gueridon. With Hunnel’s sublime skill and imaginative approach to our Chef’s Degustation Menu, you’re in for consummate culinary bliss. Queen Victoria’s Room Behind closed doors, discover an elegant, intimate private dining space that’s a world apart. The Queen Victoria Room accommodates just 8 Guests for an exceptional version of our Chef’s Degustation Menu. Guests will learn how chef and sommelier work together in identifying the perfect vintage to accompany each delicious dish. With sumptuous décor inspired by the Old World dining rooms of London and Paris, the stage is set for a luxurious, leisurely evening. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply seeking sensational cuisine, Queen Victoria’s Room takes fine dining to new heights. Chef’s Table Gather around the coveted Chef’s Table in the heart of Victoria & Albert’s kitchen for an unforgettable meal. Our Chef begins the night with a champagne toast as the culinary team prepares a unique, mouthwatering feast of up to 11 courses. Your gourmet exploration includes delicacies like caviar, Maine scallops and Japanese beef—all expertly paired with the perfect wine and spirits. In-between courses, the Chef’s friendly, easygoing conversation with Guests makes the evening as entertaining as it is palate-pleasing. World-Class Wine Collection The award-winning wine list features a diverse collection of over 700 selections with 4,200 bottles in the cellar. Honored with Wine Spectator’s “Best of Award of Excellence,” the wine list includes such rare and valuable vintages as 1961 Château Margaux and 1982 Château Mouton-Rothschild, plus a world-class collection of Domaine de la Romanée-Conti. Well-versed in the regions and history of the wines, the knowledgeable staff sommeliers can recommend a superb wine you may never have tasted that pairs exquisitely with the chef’s innovative cuisine. Accolades Recognized with an AAA Five Diamond rating since 2000, Victoria & Albert’s has garnered copious awards and honors.Accolade highlights include: AAA Five Diamond Award

Forbes Travel Guide Five Star

Mobil Travel Guide Four Star

Wine Spectator Best of Award of Excellence

James Beard Foundation – Nominee for Best Chef in the South – Scott Hunnel

Santé Restaurant Awards – Grand Award Winner Culinary Professional of the Year – Scott Hunnel

Florida Trend Golden Spoon Hall of Fame – American Regional

ACF-Certified Executive Chef – Scott Hunnel

Dress Code Guests must wear proper attire. Men must wear dinner jackets with dress pants or slacks and shoes. Ties are optional. Women may wear a cocktail dress, nice dress, dressy pant suit or a skirt with a blouse. Jeans, shorts, capri pants, sandals, flip-flops or tennis shoes are not permitted.

Have you ever eaten at this restaurant? Let us know in the comments below.

