Disney Cutting Showtimes For Popular Show After Just Recently Adding Them Back

There is so much to enjoy and experience at Walt Disney World Resort.

While Guests come for the iconic attractions, the world-class Disney shows like Beauty and the Beast Live On Stage, Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular, and A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King are also ‘can’t miss’ experiences when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

Just after the broadway-style show A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King added an eighth showtime to every day of the week for February and March, it seems the Disney show will now be moving back to seven showtimes instead for several weeks.

According to the official Disney website, the popular show will be reducing showtimes beginning Monday, April 25. Now, the 1:00 p.m. showtime will no longer be available Sunday through Friday, with showtimes now being at 1o:00 a.m., 11:00 a.m., 12:00 p.m., 2:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m, and 5 p.m., except for Saturday.

On Saturday, the show will still run eight times throughout the day with the 1:00 p.m. showtime being added back in.

This will continue through Saturday, May 21 when the eighth show will be added back in permanently for the summer.

While Disney has not confirmed a reason for dropping the eighth showtime, it seems that it might be preparing for slightly smaller crowd levels through the late portion of April and middle of May.

Just recently, Disney World announced that the Tumble Monkeys, a beloved aerial and stunt act in the show, would be returning in the summer.

Disney World’s official description of A Celebration of the Festival of the Lion King reads:

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage