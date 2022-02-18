Popular Disney Show Adds Showtimes After Recently Making Cuts

There is so much to see and do when visiting Walt Disney World Resort.

There are four theme parks– Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– that are jam-packed with magical experiences that aren’t soon forgotten by Guests who visit from all across the world.

One of the most beloved experiences with the Disney Parks is a show at Disney’s Animal Kingdom: A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King. Just a month ago, we reported that the popular show would be cutting showtimes amid COVID concerns.

There were typically eight shows per day, but these began to be reduced during the weekdays and times were fluctuating, somedays only offering four shows in a day.

If you’ve missed the popular show and are planning to visit the Disney Park in the near future, we’ve got good news for you.

According to Disney World’s official website, A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King will now return to eight showtimes each day. Walt Disney World Resort has added the eighth showtime back to its weekday schedule and this mean the show will start on the hour each day beginning at 10:00 a.m. and working through 5:00 p.m.

Disney World’s official description for A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King reads:

The Circle of Life – Live on Stage Join the inhabitants of the Pride Lands for a grand gala in honor of Simba, the lion cub who would be king. As the lights dim, hear the sounds of the African savanna. A kinetic kaleidoscope of color floods the stage as colossal puppets, extravagantly costumed dancers, and incredible stilt walkers dazzle the senses. During spectacular theatrics, you’ll relive all the classic songs from The Lion King, including “Hakuna Matata” and “Can You Feel the Love Tonight?” The spectacular finale includes a soaring rendition of “Circle of Life.” It’s a moving and immersive theatrical experience celebrating music that has touched generations of Disney fans—and a festival you’ll want to be part of again and again!

Know Before You Go “A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King” will be presented in a modified format to be mindful of the current environment. Adjustments to the show have been made onstage and backstage, including updates to choreography and temporarily pausing some show elements to allow for appropriate physical distancing. Seating will be limited for the show and is not guaranteed with park admission. Guests should check My Disney Experience app, in-park tip boards or speak with a Cast Member at Harambe Theatre for queue information and show availability, which is subject to change.

Are you excited to see the popular Disney show adding showtimes? Let us know in the comments below!

