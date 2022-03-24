Fans Demand Second Season Of Neglected Disney+ Show

Since Disney+ became available in 2019, fans have been able to find all sorts of content, from The Mandalorian (2019-present), WandaVision (2021) and Encanto (2021) to Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings (2020), The World According To Jeff Goldblum (2019-present) and, of course, The Imagineering Story (2019). This last one captivated viewers in a whole new way, as fans quickly fell in love with the magic and history behind Disney Parks around the world, and the stories of Imagineers behind them.

The official synopsis of the series reads:

The Imagineering Story

Behind the magic of every Disney theme park lay mud, sweat and fears. Creating happiness is hard work. For nearly seventy years, a unique blend of artists and engineers – called Imagineers – have cultivated an impossible notion from the mind of one man, Walt Disney, into a global phenomenon that touches the hearts of millions. Given unprecedented access, Academy Award-nominated filmmaker, Leslie Iwerks, leads the viewer on a journey behind the curtains of Walt Disney Imagineering, the little known design and development center of The Walt Disney Company, to discover what it takes to create, design, and build twelve Disney theme parks around the world.

Both viewers and critics highly acclaimed the six-episode documentary series, but apparently, it was not enough for some. Twitter user allen (@AllenDoesWDW) recently asked what had happened to the documentary, as he has been waiting for a second season for over two years now.

What happened to “The Imagineering Story” on Disney+? Am I the only one that thought they would be making another season???

While many joined the conversation saying they were also expecting more of this and other Disney docuseries, in reality, it is hard to imagine new seasons coming to fruition anytime soon. One of the reasons for this is that The Imagineering story leaves us up to date on the Walt Disney Company’s progress throughout all its years. The series took its viewers around the world and into every attraction and its development, so there is currently not much more to cover. However, this could change in the near future; as Walt Disney used to say, “Disneyland will never be completed, as long as there is imagination left in the world.”

Another reason why it’s hard to see a second season happening is the fact that the series took over five years to make, as Leslie Iwerks, director of the series, shared in a Collider interview. She also adds that the original concept was to create a 90-minute documentary, but with the amount of material they had collected, they were able to create a six-hour cut, which turned into The Imagineering Story as we know it.

However, in 2021 Disney+ released Behind the Attraction, a similar series of documentaries, giving fans some extra Disney magic in ten easy-to-watch episodes.

