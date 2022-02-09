Disney Guests Can Now Exercise Inside Park Before It Opens

Are you looking for a way to work off that extra Dole Whip, churro, or Mickey pretzel that you’ll enjoy on your trip to Disneyland Resort? There might be an answer for you.

Tenaya Stone Spa at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa is introducing an exhilarating new menu of group fitness activities for Guests staying at any of the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

If you’re a Disneyland Resort Hotel Guest, you now have access to more than a dozen fitness classes, 30 to 45 minutes in length, offered through Tenaya Stone Spa and the fitness center at Disney’s Grand California Hotel & Spa, which are tailored to a variety of skill levels, according to Disney Parks Blog.

Some of these fitness classes include:

Aqua Yoga: Practice yoga on a paddleboard while floating in the Fountain Pool. We recommend you be comfortable in the water, because chances are, you might get wet!

Awakening Yoga: Wake up with Disney by enjoying a yoga session overlooking Disney California Adventure from the hotel’s rooftop deck. Designed for all levels, this class incorporates various types of yoga intended to improve mental awareness and start the day energized!

Boot Camp in Disney California Adventure Park: This spirited, high-intensity boot camp will have you on the move traveling from land to land before the park opens, with push-ups, squats and sit-ups, and maintains a 12-minute per mile pace jogging around the park. This class takes place before the park opens.

Disney Ears Yoga: Don your favorite pair of Disney ears and add a little Disney magic to this morning yoga session!

Fascia Release: This class incorporates a fascia roller to focus on helping to relieve muscle tightness and soreness, which may be soothing before your next day at the parks!

Obstacle Challenge in Disney California Adventure Park: At the Redwood Creek Challenge Trail attraction, conquer thrilling obstacles like crawling, jumping, climbing and running, and test your balance and strength! This class takes place before the park opens.

Power Walking Workout in Disney California Adventure Park: Start your day with an energetic walk and active stretching throughout Disney California Adventure before the park opens. This class maintains a 15- to 18-minute per mile pace, for up to 2 miles.

Sound Meditation: This guided meditation is designed to quiet your mind and bring you into a deep state of self-reflection.

Start With a Stretch: Get ready for an exciting day visiting the parks! Our instructors will guide you through gentle stretches to help warm-up your muscles. This class takes place before the park opens.

Group fitness classes are offered to overnight Disneyland Resort Hotel Guests for an additional fee. Class reservations are required and can be made online, by phone, or by visiting the spa directly.

As a Disneyland Resort Hotel Guest, you may also workout in any of the three complimentary hotel fitness centers, also located at the Disneyland Hotel and Disney’s Paradise Pier Hotel. Strength machines like advanced ellipticals, regular and recumbent bicycles, treadmills and stair climbers are great for a cardio workout, and if you want to pump some iron, weight machines and free weights are also available.

The Tenaya Stone Spa, an all-new boutique retreat designed by Disney Imagineers, opened at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa at the Disneyland Resort on September 16.

Will you be taking in a fitness class while on your trip at Disneyland Resort? Let us know in the comments below!

