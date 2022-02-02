Universal Guest Alleges “Discrimination” After Being Denied Entry Due to Clothing

A Guest at Universal Orlando Resort alleges they were discriminated against after being turned away at the Park gate due to their clothing.

Whitney Paige Venable, a model on Instagram with nearly 2 million followers, recently shared a story on her social media about an experience she encountered when visiting Universal Orlando this past summer.

First reported by The Sun, Venable shared that she was wearing a white tank top with mint green shorts and as she approached the gate to enter the Universal Park, she was told that she would have to change before she could enter. She explained that her friend had an extra shirt in the car, so she went back and changed and then entered the Park.

She said she felt “discriminated against” and was humiliated by the entire experience.

“I felt humiliated and embarrassed,” she said. “I was told I had to change my top to be able to enter. I think it’s because I have naturally big breasts and it makes people uncomfortable but at far as I know my clothing wasn’t against the rules. “I feel like I was discriminated against because of the size of my breasts. I noticed other people staring and I felt really embarrassed. It was humiliating.” “Smaller women can wear whatever they want – having big breasts however gets sexualized.”

Universal Orlando’s conditions of entry can be found on the official website and read:

For your safety and enjoyment of Universal Orlando Resort™, please note the following: All visitors must pass through metal detection before experiencing CityWalk or the Theme Park.

All bags, backpacks, purses, packages and items are subject to X-ray and/or additional inspection prior to entering CityWalk or the Theme Park(s). Suitcases and bags with wheels are prohibited.

We recommend you leave unnecessary articles in your car and secure valuables in your trunk.

Trained Service Animals are welcome to Universal Orlando Resort. Animals who do not meet the definition of a Service Animal will not be permitted in the park. Service Animals must be harnessed, leashed, or tethered, unless these devices interfere with the Service Animal’s work or the individual’s disability prevents using these devices. In that case, the individual must maintain control of the animal through voice, signal, or other effective controls. Prohibited Items

Any type of explosive, weapon, item that can be used as a weapon or has the appearance of a weapon is prohibited

Alcohol

Marijuana, or any item containing Cannabis or related paraphernalia

Illegal items or substances

Clothing likely to create a danger, incite a disturbance or displaying offensive language or content

Clothing or accessories that represent someone as emergency personnel or that may create a false impression of employment by Universal

Power driven devices such as Segways (unless utilized as an ADA mobility device), Hoverboards, Drones or any other radio frequency controlled device

Selfie sticks are permitted at Universal’s discretion but must be properly secured and not in use on any rides or attraction

Any other items Universal personnel deem to be inappropriate, disruptive or harmful

Universal Orlando Resort is known for its many attractions at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure including: Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster.

What do you think of this encounter at Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies and don’t forget about the epic Wizarding World of Harry Potter! The Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park, is also under construction and slated to be finished in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?