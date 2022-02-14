Sorcerer Mickey Returns To Classic Location Perhaps Hinting At Fantasmic! Return Soon

For the first time since the pandemic, a popular Disney character has returned to his original location.

Sorcerer Mickey has been removed from the streets of Disney’s Hollywood Studios and is now meeting Guests inside Red Carpet Dreams, located at Commissary Lane in Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

Walt Disney World Resort Guests can now visit both Minnie Mouse and Sorcerer Mickey at the location.

Disney World describes the character meet and greet this way:

And the Mouscar Goes to… Rub shoulders with paparazzi as Mickey and Minnie become overnight celebrities in a Tinseltown dream come true! See the star-studded debut of this heartwarming Character Greeting featuring Mickey and Minnie as they head to Disney’s Hollywood Studios with little more than a wish for silver screen fame and a pocket full of dreams. Minnie is anticipating the moment she can model red carpet couture and dazzle the world with a showstopping dance number! Mickey aspires to be a big picture legend in The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. As the leading mouse in this role, Mickey is determined to hold audiences spellbound in a magical recreation of his favourite scene in Fantasia. Watch their Hollywood fantasies unfold into a fantastic reality! Critics are raving that Mickey and Minnie Starring in Red Carpet Dreams is “a furry-tail come true,” “anything but cheesy” and the “happiest show on earth.”

While Disney hasn’t provided an updated on the beloved nighttime spectacular Fantasmic! since announcing that the show would return this year, this featuring of Sorcerer Mickey and moving him back to his original location could be a sign that the show is closed to returning.

Per our previous reporting, Disney had seemingly finished the major refurbishments to the Fantasmic! amphitheater a few weeks ago and while work continues, it would appear that the show is set to make a big return soon.

Disney describes Fantasmic! like this:

A Legendary TaleFeaturing more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear! A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination!The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Are you excited for Sorcerer Mickey’s return to Red Carpet Dreams and the pending return of Fantasmic!? Let us know in the comments below.

