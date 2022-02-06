MASSIVE Fire Engulfs Car In Universal Orlando Parking Lot

There might be a party going on in Universal Orlando Resort in the form of Mardi Gras, but that doesn’t mean everyone was happy on Sunday.

Guests who were walking through Universal’s CityWalk security entrance and making their way across the moving walkway towards Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida on Sunday morning were shocked to see a car in the Valet Parking Area across from the entrance set ablaze.

Twitter user @ScottKumka shared a video of the incident on social media.

Someone was having a very bad day

Authorities handled the situation and the fire was contained before spreading. At this point, there has been no reason given for what caused the fire or how the incident unfolded. No injuries have been reported at this time, either.

Twitter user @FLPoliceScanner also posted photos as the Orange County Fire Department responded to the vehicle fire.

#ORANGECOUNTY #OFD VEHICLE FIRE Engine 17 and Tower 11 responded to a vehicle fire on Universal Blvd today. No injuries. #FloridaPoliceScanner

Guests on social media reported that, at the time of the incident, they were not allowed to enter or exit the Park. With the fire now contained, this has all been resolved.

