Today’s the LAST Day to Ride Disney Monorail Prior to Closure

We recently reported that the historic Monorail at Disneyland will be closing for refurbishment. If you want to catch a ride on the highway in the sky prior to its closing, today is the last day to do so.

According to Disney, beginning tomorrow, February 14, the Disneyland Monorail will be unavailable to Guests, meaning today is the last day to take a ride on the highway in the sky. The Monorail will remain closed through March 6, 2022.

The upcoming closing is to accommodate the demolition of the AMC building so work can start on the reimagining of Downtown Disney, which was announced last November.

More on the Disneyland Monorail

Disneyland describes the Monorail as:

Ride the historic, high-speed zero-emission transportation system that rockets along a single rail through the Disneyland Resort. Fly the Highway in the Sky Enjoy incredible, one-of-a-kind views on this classic 2.5-mile, 13-minute round-trip journey. Fly over Fantasyland and Tomorrowland, past the majestic Matterhorn Bobsleds. Glide over Grizzly Peak, Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land in Disney California Adventure Park. Zoom through Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and the Downtown Disney District. Where to Board There are 2 Monorail stations at the Disneyland Resort. Catch a ride inside Disneyland Park at the Tomorrowland station right above Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage. Guests with valid theme park admission can skip the Main Entrance by boarding the Monorail at the Downtown Disney District station—and travel straight to Tomorrowland! Trains run approximately every 10 minutes. A Ride into History The Disneyland Monorail was the first transportation system of its kind in America. The current version combines the sleek styling of the 1959 classic with new technologies and subtle design changes, bringing a retro-futuristic look and contemporary feel to the timeless Disneyland icon. Today, the Disneyland Monorail is comprised of the Red, Blue and Orange Mark VII trains. Because the system uses a 600-volt DC power source, it emits no direct exhaust or pollutants into the atmosphere.

Are you upset to see Disneyland close the Monorail? Let us know in the comments below.