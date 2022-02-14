Johnny Depp Ran Out of His ‘Pirates’ Premiere, Has Only Watched One Film Since

When it comes to Johnny Depp, whether you love him or hate him, you certainly know who he is and likely have watching him in a film. At the moment, Depp has been in hot waters when it comes to the media due to the ongoing libel case with him and ex-wife Amber Heard which is now going to court. Depp has received heavy flack for the domestic abuse allegations presented by Heard, but it seems likely that all of the people who are stating negative comments about Depp have actually supported his acting career more than he has.

When it comes to acting, many actors are actually very self-conscious about seeing their own work. Seeing themselves in a theater or on a TV screen gives them anxiety, and the ability to nit-pick their performance. Because of this, some actors will take a while before they watch themselves in their most recent projects, or they will just stay away from the media completely until things have settled. For Depp, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor deals with his fame by not watching any of his films, at all.

It seems that even when Depp goes to a film premiere for a movie he has starred in, the red carpet is where his journey begins and ends. There was one film, however, that he mustered up the courage to watch, in part, and then another he watched in full — and both were in the same franchise. As reported by Looper:

Released in 2003, “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” signaled a career breakthrough for Depp since it landed him his first Best Actor Oscar nomination. As it turns out, Captain Jack is the only character he’s seen himself play on the big screen; that is, until he mustered up the courage to do so. “I saw part of, maybe the first one. I ran out anyway, it doesn’t matter,” Depp told Ellen DeGeneres in a 2017 interview, resulting in laughs from the audience. “I ran out like a scared rat.”

Then in 2017, when Depp starred in Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, Depp decided he had to watch the full movie, for the first time ever.

“I thought, ‘If this is the [last one], I want to make sure that we’re delivering what we need to deliver to the people … because the people, you guys went and saw the [other movies] three, four, five times. You deserve to not be spoon-fed formula. So, I tried to up the stakes a little with some of the jokes.”

This means Depp has never seen iconic films like Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (2010), Into the Woods (2014), Sweeney Todd (2002), Edward Scissorhands, and more.

More on Johnny Depp

The allegations that Depp abused his former wife quickly became a claim that everyone wanted to know more about. Depp continues to state that Heard’s allegations are false, and he has not been proven guilty by any court of law. The $150 million suit will not be decided on until the trial is underway this month. Hollywood figures such as Elon Musk and James Franco are set to testify.

We have since seen Depp’s career take a dip due to the court case and the rippling effects that Heard’s allegations have caused. After U.K. tabloid The Sun wrote an article defaming Depp while calling him abusive, Depp sued the publication. The actor lost the battle with the tabloid as well as his appeal. Shortly after, Depp would lose two major roles. The Fantastic Beasts franchise helmed by Warner Bros. dropped the actor and recast him with Madds Mikkelson, and then Disney booted him from his iconic role of Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Now, many are waiting for more news regarding Pirates of the Caribbean 6.

At the moment, there are two films that are seemingly being developed. One is a film that takes place in the same universe as the previous films, but will have an entirely new storyline with a female-led cast starring Margot Robbie. The second is Pirates of the Caribbean 6, which would theoretically be a continuation of the first five films, written by Craig Mazin and Ted Elliott. Neither of which are set to star Johnny Depp.

