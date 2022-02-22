Disney Guests Say They Wouldn’t Mind ANOTHER Price Increase

Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort have both increased their prices in their Parks and Resorts recently.

Just recently, Disney introduced Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane services that can be bought in addition to the Park ticket, and those services allow Guests to skip the regular standby queue during their reserved time period.

Despite the major complaints about price hikes and the functionality of Genie+ at times, an interesting thread on Twitter revealed that not all Guests mind Disney raising the prices, if it were done for the “right reason.”

The #1 Disney Dude recently posted on Twitter saying that he would not mind a price increase if that meant Disney Cast Members were given a livable wage as a result.

I feel like my comments are taken out of context, especially in regards to CM pay. So here’s my view- I am 100% willing to pay an increase in Disney prices if it means CMs make a liveable wage. Are you?

Mel (@mellaventures) agreed if it also meant executives cut their wages to reduce wage disparity within The Walt Disney Company.

I would be happy to pay if the price increases were directly tied to increasing CM wages. The problem is that executives are earning record profits and bonuses. Those could, and should, be cut to reduce wage disparity within the company before forcing consumers to pay extra.

Robert B. (@MagicBendy) said they believe Disney already has the money to pay Cast Members more.

I’m all for better wages. I have friends who work at WDW. But Disney can pay the wages…they just won’t…and wouldn’t. They’ve already steadily decreased the benefits and lessened the experience while raising prices; yet no wage increases. I’m already done going to the parks.

Disney_Single_Rider (@RiderDisney) said that even if Disney increased its prices, they don’t believe it would go to the Cast Members.

Sorry, but no. They can raise the wages without putting it on the consumer. Disney could charge $500 a day and still get it, and people will still work for Disney for minimum wage. It’s a choice made by all. Do I agree with it…no. Nothing we can do about it.

Astro (@AstroOrbitor) said they would pay a price increase, but that they believe Disney can afford to pay Cast Members now.

Yes. I believe they can afford to pay CM’s a living wage right now without raising prices. But if that is not the case, I would pay more if it meant that CM’s could afford a decent way to live.

At the moment, Cast Members make $15.00 per hour, which is above Florida’s minimum wage of $10.00, but is also a tough wage to survive on in Orlando, where the cost of living is constantly increasing. Rent has dramatically gone up, and tourism prices flood the city.

More on Disney Genie+ and Lightning Lane

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

Would you be willing to pay another price increase at Disney? Let us know in the comments!

