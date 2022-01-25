Woman Turns Universal Theme Park into Full-Time Office and Saves Thousands

Would you give up your office and work from a theme park every day? What if we told you it would save you thousands.

With so many of us working remotely now, and jobs converting to a remote workplace due to the ongoing pandemic, the idea of an office is becoming more and more obsolete. That being said, many still like to leave the house and work from a separate space to ensure they are not always stuck at home, and are able to have a creative space that is separate from their home.

Insider recently published a piece by Carly Caramanna who gave up her rented office space, which would cost her $550.00 a month and decided that she would work from Universal Hollywood instead of buying a desk. Carly noted that all she needed was good WiFi, which the theme park is able to provide for free! Carly purchased a Gold Annual Pass, which only cost her $290.00 for the year, which is a steal compared to $6600.00 a year – and I would argue, a much better work environment with a great opportunity for fun while on break.

Carly noted she would walk to “work”, but had free parking if needed. She also mentioned that there are plenty of outdoor spots to relax and get work done, and in California weather, working outdoors is almost always an option! Of course, there are indoor spots available as well.

Since I work well in more lively settings, I usually found myself outside. One of my favorite spots was the cozy Parisian Courtyard, which is adorned with string lights and outfitted with European Old World charm. My favorite part of working in the parks was getting to interact with the roaming characters, like Beetlejuice, Frankenstein, and Dracula.

Carly would use her Annual Pass to get discounts on food items which she would often purchase from the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hopping on an attraction was also part of her lunch routine!

I also loved getting to explore during my lunch break

The Studio Tour quickly became my preferred way to spend a lunch break. The 45-minute tram attraction has been in operation since the 1960s and is a relaxing way to unwind while touring Universal’s working film and television lot.

Universal Hollywood would allow Carly to work near Jurassic World and ride the new attraction whenever she wanted. Secret Life of Pets was right there as well. Craving a sweet treat? A giant donut is waiting for you in The Simpsons section of the Park. Revenge of the Mummy is there as well to give you a nice morning wake-up call. Plus, you can meet characters like Shrek, Donkey, and Fiona if you want some social interaction!

Working from a theme park is totally possible, and something I have done myself when it comes to Disney World. Whether you go up to the second floor of Columbia Harbor House, or lay out a blanket on the hub, you can enjoy the stunning atmosphere of a Disney Park while making some money if you work remote!

Would you ever work remote at a theme park? Let us know in the comments below.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies!

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.