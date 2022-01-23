Universal Studios Set to Reveal New Celebrity Stars

Things are always changing at Universal Orlando Resort.

While Guests who are visiting Universal Studios Florida come for the world-class attractions, they enjoy the immersive nature of the Parks.

One of the ways that Universal Orlando provides that immersive experience is through its different sections of the Parks. If you’re walking around Universal Studios Florida, for example, you’ll find areas dedicated to New York, San Francisco, and Hollywood. In the Hollywood section, there are stars on the ground dedicated to many different celebrities in the Walk of Fame.

If you’re currently visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you might notice that there are two stars currently blocked off that the theme park will be revealing soon.

While there has been no confirmation on which celebrities will be getting these stars, there has been speculation that one of the stars could be dedicated to Bill Davis, president of Universal Orlando Resort, who is retiring after 15 years. During Davis’s time with the Parks, he was instrumental in adding many projects, including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter.

Universal Orlando Resort recently closed the popular attraction Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida for good and the Revenge of the Mummy dark coaster is also closed for a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see it reopen until the late summer 2022.

Right now, Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

In addition, Universal’s newest theme park, the Epic Universe, is under construction. The Epic Universe is expected to open in 2026.

What do you think of Universal Orlando’s decision? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?