Universal Reverses Course on COVID Testing and Vaccination Policy

Universal Orlando Resort has reversed course on its COVID-19 testing and vaccination policy.

Previously, we reported that Universal Orlando Resort would be requiring its Team Members to get vaccinated and those who were unvaccinated would have to test weekly until they received the vaccine.

Following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision striking down the vaccine mandate, the Orlando Sentinel has now reported that Universal Orlando Resort will no longer require its Team Members to be vaccinated and those who are unvaccinated will not be required to test weekly. The memo sent to Universal Orlando Team Members also said that employees would be paid if they had to miss a shift due to experiencing side effects from the vaccine and that the company would still continue to encourage its Team Members to be vaccinated. The policy will run through April 9, according to the report.

Guests visiting Universal Orlando Resort should check the website for the latest health and safety guidelines. Guests are not required to be vaccinated or present a negative COVID test, but are required to wear masks while in public indoor spaces at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal CityWalk, and Universal Orlando Resort hotel properties. The updated safety guidelines at Universal Orlando read: The health and safety of our guests and team members is always our top priority. As a result, face coverings will now be required, effective Friday, December 24, 2021, at all public indoor locations within Universal Orlando Resort for both guests and team members regardless of vaccination status – including restaurants, shops, and indoor hotel public areas. Face coverings are also required at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience. Here are the latest safety updates for your visit. Face coverings are required at all restaurants, shops, indoor hotel public areas and at all attractions from the moment guests enter the queue to when they exit the experience.

Guests are expected to bring a face covering with them for their visit

We do not require proof of vaccinations

We remain focused on maintaining the highest cleanliness and sanitization standards Each guest must confirm the following before visiting: You are not feeling sick or experiencing flu-like symptoms such as Fever and/or Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Chills Muscle pain Sore throat New loss of taste or smell

You have not been in contact with someone with known or suspected COVID-19 symptoms

You are not under any self-quarantine orders If you cannot confirm all of the above, you must refrain from visiting. For more information, please visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/prevent-getting-sick/prevention.html

Universal Orlando Resort recently closed the popular attraction Shrek 4-D at Universal Studios Florida for good and the Revenge of the Mummy dark coaster is also closed for a lengthy refurbishment that won’t see it reopen until the late summer 2022.

Right now, Guests who visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure are treated to a plethora of thrilling attractions including Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and many more.

