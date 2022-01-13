Universal Announces Secret Partnership with Massive Airline

If you are planning on visiting Universal Studios Japan in the near future, you can do it in style.

When Walt Disney World announced the 50th anniversary celebrations, we saw the Resort team up with Southwest Airlines to wrap one of their planes with 50th anniversary decor. This change brought Disney and the big celebration up into the sky, giving Guests even more excited about visiting Walt Disney World before they even arrived in Orlando.

Now, Universal Studios Japan seems to be doing the same thing. The theme park has teamed up with Japan Airlines (JAL) to bring a fun Universal-filled wrap to some of their planes. The wrap will last until March 2023, bringing Guests Universal joy and IP for a whole year! On the wrap, we can see characters that are featured at the Park like Harry Potter, the Minions, Super Mario for Nintendo World, and Sesame Street characters like Elmo and Cookie Monster.

But, the fun doesn’t end there. On the plane, Guests will receive special commemorative cups for their beverages, stickers, and a special gift with one of the Universal Japan IPs on it.

JAL noted:

Drinks will be served in a specially designed paper cup!

Drinks are served in specially designed paper cups so that you can enjoy the world of Universal Studios Japan even on board. * The provision of specially designed paper cups will end as soon as they are sold out. Specially designed seat covers are available!

Headrest covers with special designs are installed on all seats. We will welcome customers with the entire cabin of Universal Studios Japan. A specially designed boarding certificate sticker will be presented!

To commemorate your boarding, you will receive a sticker specially designed by Universal Studios Japan. Enjoy the day to see which of the 6 designs will be used.

All of the fun will debut on February 1, and Guests flying with JAL can check to see if their flight will have these added features here.

Unfortunately, it seems that this amazing partnership will not be coming to Orlando’s Universal Orlando Resort or Universal Studios Hollywood.

