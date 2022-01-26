Universal Orlando Offering FREE Tickets For Two Days

Universal Orlando Resort is offering a special deal for Guests who visit during a select time period.

If you’re thinking of planning a trip to Universal Orlando Resort in 2022, you might want to look into the latest special that is being offered currently.

Guests who book between now and May 5, for a trip any time this year through December 15, 2022, can take advantage of two free days in the Parks.

With this current deal, when you buy three days, you are given two free days. These can be used on non-consecutive dates and Universal Orlando promises no block-out dates. The prices vary by season and tickets are offered in three different categories: Two-park ticket to visit Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, a Three-park ticket that includes Universal’s Volcano Bay, and a Park-to-Park ticket that lets you visit multiple Parks in the same day.

The Park-to-Park ticket also gives Guests access to the Hogwarts Express, which runs between Hogsmeade Station (Universal’s Islands of Adventure) and King’s Cross Station (Universal Studios Florida).

For more information and details on pricing, please visit Universal Orlando Resort’s official website.

Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, The Simpson’s Ride, E.T. Adventure Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, Race Through New York Starring Jimmy Fallon, Hollywood Rip It, Ride It, Rock It, and The Incredible Hulk Coaster are just some of the attractions that Guests can experience while visiting Universal Orlando Resort.

