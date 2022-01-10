New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Starting Soon For Selected Guests

Happy New yEAR! New for Florida Residents, the weekday magic ticket starts January 11, 2022, for the main four Walt Disney World Resort theme parks. The new ticket option will come in a 2 3, and 4-day option for various pricing, and will require proof of Florida residency.

New Disney Weekday Magic Ticket Available Starting January 11

After unveiling new savings this week, Walt Disney World Resort is hoping to make 2022 a bit more affordable with its new offering of the Disney Weekday Magic ticket. The Disney Parks Blog shared more details about this new ticket option for Florida residents only.

Starting Jan. 11, 2022, Florida residents will be able to purchase a 2-day ticket for $149 (plus tax)*, valid Monday through Friday until April 7, 2022; subject to blockout dates March 14-18, 2022.

With the World’s Most Magical Celebration (the 50th anniversary of Walt Disney World Resort) Florida residents can escape the humdrum weekday with “new offerings and classic fun throughout all four theme parks” like Magic Kingdom and the EPCOT International Flower and Garden Festival.

Through the beginning of Spring (for Disney, this typically means March/April), Florida residents can enjoy the magic at Walt Disney World’s four main theme parks with this Weekday Magic ticket option. The 2-day ticket will cost $149, whilst the 3 and 4-day ticket prices can be found on the Florida Resident portion of DisneyWorld.com.

If you are a Florida resident, we recommend you check out the other special offerings for locals, such as Resort Hotel savings and the beautiful Florida license plate to show off your fandom!

Don’t forget! You will still need both a Park ticket and a theme park reservation to enter the Park. We recommend booking both at the same time to avoid problems.

Are you looking to purchase this new Disney Weekday Magic ticket option? Leave us a comment below!