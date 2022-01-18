Universal Orlando Guests Treated to Rare Sighting

Universal Orlando Resort Guests were treated to a rare sight this past weekend.

As part of its ‘Rings Across America Tour,’ NBC Universal is taking an interactive exhibit of the five life-size Olympic rings 4,000 miles around the country and its latest stop was in Universal Orlando Resort at the entrance of Universal Studios Florida.

Over the weekend, Guests had the opportunity to take photos and enjoy the sights of something that many people never have an opportunity to see in person.

Reporter Senait Gebregiorgis posted a photo of the rings on Twitter and said:

The life-sized Olympic rings are here! Until 8pm today at Universal Studios Orlando, fans have the chance to take a free pic with the rings to celebrate the Winter Olympics which kicks off next month @WESH

The Winter Olympics will be covered live on NBC and streaming on Peacock beginning February 3.

What do you think of the Olympics ring display at Universal Orlando? Let us know in the comments.