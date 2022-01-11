Fans Beg Universal to Not Add More ‘Minions’ After Destroying ‘Shrek’ Attraction

You know what they say, when one door closes another door opens… or in this case, when one swamp closes, bananas take over.

On January 10, Shrek 4-D has its final ride at Universal Studios Florida in Universal Orlando Resort. The attraction was created in 2003 after the success of Shrek in 2001. Universal Studios Florida, Universal Studios Hollywood, and Universal Studios Japan would all open the attraction in 2003, and later in 2010, Universal Studios Singapore joined in.

During its final moments, Guests gathered to sing the iconic Shrek tune, “All Star” by Smashmouth, with some being allowed to take their ogre-vision glasses home with them. In 2017, we saw Universal Studios Hollywood close down the attraction, and replace it with Kung Fu Panda: The Emperor’s Quest attraction is located in the theater.

So now that Shrek is gone, what is next? Anyone on social media who follows Universal Orlando Resort has surely seen the plethora of easter eggs that the theme park has been leaving behind for the attraction. We saw Universal replace an onion with a banana in a Twitter video, and then as construction walls took over the Shrek 4-D theater, Minions are covered on the walls with bananas in view. Because of this, people are speculating that a new Minions ride will come into place.

Some have noted that this will be an interactive attraction and that part of the ride space will remain empty for multi-purpose use, AKA so that Halloween Horror Nights does not lose a house. But that being said, do we really think that Universal would place a second Minions attraction at the front of the Park? Despicable Me Minion Mayhem lives directly across from the theater and is the first thing Guests see. By adding a second Minions ride, the Park would greet Guests with a big emphasis on the IP, which may not warrant that level of attention.

The clues may point in one direction, but perhaps Universal is looking to sway us. Universal fans have been speculating and discussing their opinions on this possible change online.

Inside the Magic reader Jen commented on a previous article noting:

Do the minions even have that much longer of relevancy to warrant another minion ride? Hoping they do better than a second minions ride.

Mike joked:

It’s a complete swerve. They are going to open a Shrek 5G.

Doug thinks that Universal is lying:

Don’t believe it. Universal won’t give it away

Cameron would like to see something original built at Universal.

For everyone who gets annoyed with disney using ip literally, universal new ip is next to the same ip.

When Ravenclaw (@Ravenclaw2223) asked Universal about a new Minion ride, they did not confirm any changes.

Hey there! We’re working on an exciting new attraction experience for Universal Studios Florida. More details will be released in the months ahead. Please stay tuned to https://bit.ly/3r5ZPFV and our social channels for the latest updates. #AskUniversal

#askuniversal @UniversalORL are a other minion ride is coming to Shrek 4_D? — Ravenclaw (@Ravenclaw2223) January 11, 2022

Emily (@dsnyemily) does not want to see more Minions at Universal.

GOD PLEASE NOT MORE MINIONS SHREK DIDN’T DIE FOR MINIONS

GOD PLEASE NOT MORE MINIONS SHREK DIDN’T DIE FOR MINIONS https://t.co/I9DjCdxI49 — emily ☀️ (@dsnyemily) January 10, 2022

Sammy (@countrybearsam) would consider no longer visiting Universal with this change.

if universal replaced shrek 4d with another minion whatever i’d cancel my annual pass

if universal replaced shrek 4d with another minion whatever i’d cancel my annual pass — sammy 🦋 (@countrybearsam) January 10, 2022

Most Magical Zach (@parkhopperzach) does not understand the choice of Minions but is happy to see Shrek 4-D go.

A second Minions attraction is a very odd choice. I thought Minions Mayhem doesn’t have the wait times it used to have? Whatever the replacement is, as long as it’s a more enjoyable experience than Shrek was I’ll be content.

A second Minions attraction is a very odd choice. I thought Minions Mayhem doesn’t have the wait times it used to have? Whatever the replacement is, as long as it’s a more enjoyable experience than Shrek was I’ll be content. — Most Magical Zach (@parkhopperzach) January 10, 2022

The comments only continue with more of a distaste towards more Minions. Personally, I think Universal is just saying that Minions are taking over to do the demolition and construction for the ride, but I do not think Universal has actually announced the true replacement for Shrek 4-D. That being said, Universal Hollywood does have a strong Minion presence, so anything is possible.

At the moment, Revenge of the Mummy is also under a massive refurbishment at Universal Studios Florida. That being said, Guests can still enjoy attractions such as Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, and more. Visit Diagon Alley in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, where you can venture into Gringotts! Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions like the new Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date.

What do you think about the Minions possibly replacing Shrek 4-D?