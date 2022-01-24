According to Google, Disney’s Tallest Ride is at a Competitors Theme Park

If you are looking for the tallest ride at Disney World Resort, you may start to guess that Tower or Terror of Expedition Everest would take the cake. That being said, both rides are in very close range of being the tallest ride at Disney, so to settle the debate, the majority of people would Google the answer.

Well, get ready to have your mind blown because Google will have you looking a little outside the Disney bubble to find the tallest ride at Disney World! When you Google “tallest ride at Disney World,” Google’s top suggested, answer is actually Iron Gwazi, the newly refurbished Busch Gardens Tampa coaster that is set to debut on March 11. The coaster hits a height of 207 feet, which actually clears both Tower of Terror and Expedition Everest in terms of height, which is quite hilarious!

Interestingly enough, from this answer, we can see that the new Busch Gardens coaster will actually have a higher top hat than Universal Orlando Resort’s VelociCoaster, sending thrill junkies to Tampa Bay and away from some of the Orlando theme park action!

But what IS the tallest ride at Walt Disney World? Well, as you may imagine, it is not Iron Gwazi. Tower of Terror at Disney’s Hollywood Studios was measured as the tallest attraction at 199 feet, but when Joe Rohde was building Expedition Everest and had his ride sitting at 199 feet, he wanted to do something to make it taller. So, the Imagineer added some extra material to the top of the mountain to give it a height of 199.5 feet, leaving it to be the tallest Disney World attraction.

Any attraction that measures at 200 feet or higher would need to have a light on top for aircrafts, which is why Disney has always been forced to keep the rides under a certain height so that Guests will not be distracted by a safety light and pulled from the immersive nature of the attraction.

Disney World describes Expedition Everest as:

Yeti or Not, Here He Comes! Wander into a Tibetan village at the base of Mount Everest and board a train to the “top of the world.” Beware: Some say a legendary snow monster lives deep in the mountain. After a steep ascent, your train picks up speed and races into the darkness. Without warning, a broken and twisted track appears in front of you. Brace yourself as you plummet backward into total darkness. Inside the cavern, the mythical tale comes true as you see the shadow of a massive, growling beast! Race to escape the cursed mountain—before the Yeti claims another expedition.

A Word of Warning Some parts of Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain may be scary for children. This attraction features loud noises, fast drops, high speeds, dark places and frightening creature effects. Expedition Everest is currently under refurbishment through to April 2022.

Disney World describes Tower of Terror as:

Next Stop: The 5th Dimension Step uneasily inside the infamous Hollywood Tower Hotel and find a dusty lobby frozen in time. Even the subdued hotel staff seems strangely out of another era. Suddenly a television set springs to life and Rod Serling welcomes you on a journey into the Twilight Zone. He reveals that on a gloomy Halloween night in 1939, some hotel patrons were riding the elevator when a violent storm struck the building… and they were never seen again. The hotel closed down and has stood empty ever since. Going Up? Enter the rickety, elevator-style lift, strap yourself in and prepare to discover what lies beyond the darkest corner of your imagination. Shriek in terror as you’re suddenly propelled up and down the abandoned shaft—unexpectedly dropping and rising—as you hear the sound of cables snapping and metal clanging overhead. Will you make it back to the real world… or will you become a permanent resident of the Twilight Zone?

Based on the Television Series This attraction is based on the popular television series which originally aired from 1959 to 1964. Created, hosted and written by Rod Serling, the award-winning show—with its imaginative storylines and unexpected twist endings—was wildly successful. The Twilight Zone® is a registered trademark of CBS, Inc. and used with permission pursuant to a license with CBS, Inc.

Too Terrifying for Kids? This attraction includes sudden, fast drops in a dark, enclosed space which may be frightening to some Guests. Which Disney attraction do you prefer? Let us know in the comments below! Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! While you are at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, you can enjoy Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith on Sunset Boulevard. By the Chinese Theater, Guests prepare to ride Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. In Toy Story Land, Slinky Dog Dash always boasts a long line with others shooting their shot on Midway Mania or spinning their brains out on Alien Swirling Saucers. Of course, you have to visit Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge for some blue milk, or green milk, and ride Rise of the Resistance and Smuggler’s Run! If you want to visit Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there is a ton to see and do! You can head over to Expedition Everest in Asia (when it is not under refurbishment) to visit the terrifying Yeti. Pandora will bring your Avatar dreams to life with Flight of Passage bringing Guests into the world of the Na’vi. DINOSAUR is still filled with giant dinos at every turn, and over at Kilimanjaro Safaris, you can take a ride on a real safari, and if you are lucky, a giraffe might even step in your way! A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King is now running, and the show is not one you should miss.