Disney World Rolls Out New Mickey & Minnie Themed Strollers For Rent

Bringing little ones to Walt Disney World Resort can be a challenge, but it’s most definitely worth it.

One decision that many parents have to make when they’re choosing to bring their children to the Disney Parks is if they’d rather bring their own stroller and potentially carry it around all the transportation spots or if they’d rather rent a stroller for a day at the Parks.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT and Disney Springs all got a major upgrade to their stroller rental inventory.

Beginning today, Guests who rent a stroller at Walt Disney World Resort won’t have the plain beige or navy options, but instead will have a stroller with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

planDisney shared a photo of the new stroller design and said:

The rental strollers at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort just got a bit more character. This new design featuring Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse just rolled out today at all four parks and @DisneySprings.

The rental strollers at @WaltDisneyWorld Resort just got a bit more character. This new design featuring Mickey Mouse & Minnie Mouse just rolled out today at all four parks and @DisneySprings. pic.twitter.com/kmVfXqoi58 — planDisney (@plandisney) January 20, 2022

These strollers are red with yellow wheels with netting on the outside that feature either Mickey Mouse or Minnie Mouse.

Here is what Disney World says about stroller rental, including prices:

Single Stroller Recommended for children 50 lbs. or less. Daily: $15

Multi-Day (Length of Stay): $13 A $100 USD credit card deposit is required for strollers rented at Disney Springs.

Double Stroller Daily: $31

Multi-Day (Length of Stay): $27 Recommended for children 100 lbs. or less. Length of Stay Rental Pre-pay the number of days that you will require a stroller and save. Purchase a Length of Stay rental ticket for less per day when rented for multiple days. Then, upon visiting a theme park, simply show your receipt at the rental location to receive your stroller for the day.

Stroller Return and Replacement Strollers should be returned to a rental location before leaving the theme park.Stroller Replacement

Strollers cannot be removed from the parks. When visiting more than one park in a single day, simply present your rental receipt at another park to obtain a replacement.Likewise, if you misplace your stroller, replacements are available with a receipt at various locations throughout the Resort, based on availability.

Disney Featured Provider Guests who use a stroller or mobility device when visiting Walt Disney World Resort have a variety of options including using a personally-owned stroller or mobility device, renting through ScooterBug—the Disney Featured Provider—or renting from another third-party company. ScooterBug, a private mobility rental company in the Central Florida area, is the Disney Featured Provider to offer stroller, ECV and wheelchair rentals at Walt Disney World Resort theme parks and Disney Springs in addition to length-of-stay rentals for Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels. When Disney Resort hotel Guests choose to rent through ScooterBug, the Guest does not need to be present when the equipment is delivered to the Resort hotel. ScooterBug will work with Disney Resort Cast Members to manage deliveries and returns of rented strollers, ECVs and wheelchairs. Pre-orders and deliveries of mobility rentals through ScooterBug to Disney Resort hotels are available by visiting scooterbug.com/orlando or calling (800) 726-8284. For more information, please view our frequently asked questions. If you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, please make sure to check out Disney’s official website for the latest on stroller rentals and much more.

What are your thoughts on these new strollers at Walt Disney World Resort?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district! Or, how about Disneyland Resort for a trip to enjoy Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure?