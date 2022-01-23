Disney Genie Price Hikes Leaves Local Theme Parks Forced to Follow Suit

At Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, one of the newest introductions to both Parks is the Disney Genie.

Disney Genie was recently added to the My Disney Experience app, which is a new way for Guests to plan their day. Disney Genie is meant for those who are unsure on what they should do while at Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios and gives them a variety of specifically catered options. On top of that, Disney Genie also has a Disney Genie+ feature. For $15.00 per day per Guest, you can skip the long standby queue by making a Lightning Lane reservation (new FastPass) and returning at that time.

At each Park, however, there are two attractions that Guests would need to purchase a separate Lightning Lane ticket for if they wanted to skip those lines. Those attractions are:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

Space Mountain

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure

Frozen Ever After

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway

Avatar Flight of Passage

Expedition Everest

Disneyland Resort has this available as well, but at $20.00 per day and only three attractions in the “a la carte” section of pay per ride. Disneyland Paris also has a pay-per-ride system with Premier Access, and now, it seems that the Disney influence is traveling to more local-based theme parks, which can end up driving up the cost of the theme park experience for Guests looking to spend less than they would at Disney.

The OC Register announced that Six Flags Magic Mountain in California, near Disneyland Resort, is launching a pay-per-ride system.

Six Flags Magic Mountain now offers a pay-your-way-to-the-front of the line option on individual roller coasters in a bid to keep up with industry leader Disneyland’s latest move to charge separate fees per ride for those willing to pay the price. Magic Mountain has launched a single-use, pay-per-ride Flash Pass on four of the Valencia amusement park’s most popular roller coasters.

The publication goes on to discuss that the new “Flash Pass” is available on certain days for a cost.

The new Flash Pass Skip-the-Line single-ride option is available at Magic Mountain on select days for West Coast Racers, Twisted Colossus, Full Throttle and Goliath. Flash Pass single-ride prices range from $5 to $25 per person and vary per ride and by day. Twisted Colossus and West Coast Racers were priced at $12 per person per ride while Full Throttle and Goliath cost $14 on the Martin Luther King Jr. Day national holiday on Monday, Jan. 17. The new Flash Pass Skip-the-Line program will be available at Magic Mountain for the foreseeable future, according to Six Flags officials.

Guests are still able to wait in the standby queue for attractions if they do not wish to pay for the attractions.

Much like Disney Genie, Guests can book the passes on their phones and should arrive at the attraction when their return time has come. Considering the cost can rise to $25.00 per person per ride, Six Flags has crossed the Disneyland threshold of $20.00 per ride which we can see with Rise of the Resistance at the moment. It seems that the upwards costs that is being implemented at Disney has now influenced Six Flags. Considering the theme park remained shut down for over a year, it seems they are jumping on the Disney train to make their money back.

What do you think about this new pay-per-ride system that seems to be spreading across theme parks?

