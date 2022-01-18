Disney Blasts Retired Happily Ever After and Wishes From Castle After Park Close

Could it be? Is Disney going back in time?

On May 11, 2017, Walt Disney World Resort ended its run with the fan-favorite Cinderella Castle show, Wishes, at Magic Kingdom. The show’s ending brought many to tears as so many Disney fans were deeply connected to the music and spectacle that brought them into the magic. Uncertain, Guests crowded Magic Kingdom on May 12, 2017, to see Happily Ever After debut. Like Wishes, the show ended up beloved by many.

For the 50th anniversary celebrations, Disney decided to end its run of Happily Ever After and introduce Disney Enchantment, an all-new firework show that would project onto Main Street, U.S.A., much like we have seen with Disneyland Resort with shows such as Disneyland Forever.

Disney Enchantment has opened to mixed reviews, with some Guests loving it, and others suggesting that it does not live up to its predecessor. In my opinion, Enchantment is an interesting blend of the first two shows. The heavy instrumental tracks and slight firework nods lean me to think of Wishes, while the vocal tracks are an interesting spin on Happily Ever After as the songs are now covers, and not the voices we are used to, from the films.

Last night, Guests were able to relive both shows as the iconic music from Wishes and Happily Ever After blasted from Cinderella Castle. Aria (@ariipariee) was staying at Bay Lake Tower yesterday evening when they heard the booming sound of the title song from Wishes playing. Take a look at the video below and try not to cry!

Not us staying at Bay Lake and hearing WISHES and HAPPILY EVER AFTER from MK this evening….my fangirling was very obvious. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/eGWUEREn2C — aria (@ariipariee) January 18, 2022

Then, it seemed Aria’s night got better! Happily Ever After began playing sung by Jordan Fisher and Angie K. In both videos, we do not see the castle being projected on, nor do we see fireworks being tested so what is going on?

(2/2) here’s Happily Ever After playing tonight from Bay Lake Tower pic.twitter.com/ZNI7rCA36U — aria (@ariipariee) January 18, 2022

If you have not seen Happily Ever After, the official description reads:

Go on a dazzling journey of color, light and song that captures the heart, humor and heroism of favorite Disney animated films. Watch in awe as Cinderella Castle becomes part of the story by magically transforming through amazing state-of-the art projection technology you have to see to believe. This astounding fireworks extravaganza uses lights, lasers and special effects, plus a soaring score featuring contemporary versions of beloved Disney songs. Discover the magic of movies—and be inspired to find your own happily ever after.

Disney has not hinted at either of these shows returning, and it does seem highly unlikely that they would bring back either show with Enchantment only being months old. That being said, it would be iconic if Disney was able to bring back both shows for even one night!

Disney’s Fairytale Weddings offers Cinderella Castle as a backdrop for weddings after Park-close, so perhaps these were song choices that were requested and used for a wedding yesterday evening. It seems we cannot be sure exactly what is going on here, but our heart’s still skipped a beat when we heard the retired soundtracks being played once again.

Disney Enchantment is described as:

“Disney Enchantment” features characters, moments, and music from dozens of Disney and Pixar animated films. The show takes us beyond the ordinary to a land of magic, where we’re swept up in a world of wonder filled with friendship, love and fun. Through it all, we’ll discover we only have to look within to find the power to believe and make dreams come true, because the magic was inside us all along! This all-new spectacular inspires everyone to believe in magic, with captivating Disney music, enhanced lighting, immersive projection effects that extend for the first time down Main Street, U.S.A., and an emotional original song, entitled “You Are the Magic,” by seven-time GRAMMY-winner Philip Lawrence. And throughout the show, stunning fireworks fill the sky, providing a great experience for guests throughout the park and neighboring resort hotels.

Would you want to see Wishes or Happily Ever After return to Disney World?

