Rihanna and Jennifer Lawrence May Be Involved In New Marvel Project

Recently on Twitter, Entertainment Insider, Henre Kaya, posted three photos that left everyone curious and wondering “what do this mean?”

In the first photo that Henre Kaya posted, users saw Jennifer Lawrence. The second image was a photo of the fan-favorite Marvel villain, Loki, and in the third, Rihanna.

This is such a random group of people to be Tweeting out at the same time.. Or is it?

Source: Popeek