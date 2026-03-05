Universal Just Revealed Expansion Details for Its Newest Theme Park

Universal has been on the move lately. New attractions keep opening, long-rumored projects are finally becoming reality, and entirely new theme parks are entering the picture. Over the past few years, the company has shifted from simply maintaining its existing parks to aggressively expanding its footprint.

That momentum has been especially noticeable within the theme park world. Guests have watched Universal introduce cutting-edge rides, invest heavily in immersive lands, and explore ways to bring its characters and franchises to new audiences. It’s clear the company sees theme parks as a major part of its future.

And the expansion isn’t limited to one location. Universal’s ambitions now stretch well beyond its traditional resort destinations, reaching into new regions and new types of park experiences designed for different audiences.

That brings us to the latest development. Universal has quietly begun revealing new information tied to one of its newest theme park projects. While details have been limited until now, the company has finally started sharing what guests can expect when the park opens.

Universal’s Epic Universe

To understand the direction Universal is heading, it helps to look at what the company has already accomplished recently.

The biggest example is Epic Universe, the massive new theme park that opened at Universal Orlando Resort in 2025. The park instantly became one of the most talked-about additions to the global theme park industry thanks to its scale and its lineup of highly themed lands.

Epic Universe introduced several new environments based on major franchises and creative concepts. Guests can explore Dark Universe, which brings Universal’s classic monsters to life in a fully immersive setting. Another land focuses on How to Train Your Dragon, allowing families to step into the Viking village of Berk.

The park also features a new Wizarding World experience centered on the Ministry of Magic, expanding the Harry Potter universe within Universal’s parks. At the center of it all sits a massive hub that connects the different lands.

Epic Universe demonstrated that Universal isn’t afraid to invest heavily in new experiences. The company built the park with expansion space in mind, signaling that even more additions could come in the future.

But Orlando isn’t the only place Universal has been working on something new.

Brand New Expansion Announcements

A while back, Universal Studios announced it would build a new kids’ resort in Texas. With Epic Universe opening in Orlando, there weren’t many updates surrounding the Texas project after that announcement.

For a while, the project stayed relatively quiet. Fans knew the park was coming, but concrete details about what guests could actually do there were scarce.

Eventually, construction activity began appearing at the site. That confirmed the project was moving forward, but Universal still kept most of the park’s attractions under wraps.

Now, that is finally changing.

Universal has begun revealing what visitors can expect at the upcoming Universal Kids Resort. The park will feature seven themed areas inspired by some of the most recognizable characters in family entertainment.

The lands will draw inspiration from Shrek, Minions, SpongeBob SquarePants, Jurassic World, Trolls, Puss in Boots, and Gabby’s Dollhouse. Each area will offer activities and attractions designed specifically for younger guests.

Until recently, though, fans still didn’t know what those lands would actually include.

New Clues Begin to Surface

Universal has now started pulling back the curtain.

Through a recent social media update, Universal Kids Resort shared new information about two of the park’s themed lands. The preview gave fans a better sense of how the park plans to turn beloved characters into interactive experiences for children and families.

The two lands highlighted in the announcement were Jurassic World Adventure Camp and SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom.

Both areas appear to focus on hands-on exploration and playful attractions that younger guests can experience together with their families.

A Dinosaur-Themed Adventure for Younger Guests

The Jurassic World Adventure Camp area will center on exploration and discovery. Instead of simply recreating scenes from the films, the land is designed to encourage kids to learn and interact with the environment.

One of the key attractions will be inspired by the idea of character DNA, taking riders to new heights as they explore the world of dinosaurs. While full details about the ride remain limited, the description suggests an experience that blends thrills with storytelling.

Younger guests will also find a small coaster in the land called the Cretaceous Coaster. The ride appears designed to deliver a gentle introduction to roller coasters while still capturing the excitement associated with the Jurassic franchise.

Another attraction will feature a kid-friendly free-fall experience, offering a quick burst of excitement that younger visitors can enjoy without the intensity of larger drop rides.

The land will also include a large playground area where kids can climb, explore, and interact with themed elements. One of the more charming features involves baby velociraptors that guests can meet and interact with.

Unlike the intimidating dinosaurs seen in the films, these younger raptors are meant to be playful companions for kids exploring the land.

Altogether, the Jurassic World area looks like it will offer a mix of rides, play areas, and character interactions designed specifically for families with young children.

Diving Into Bikini Bottom

While dinosaurs may bring adventure, another land will bring plenty of silliness and splashes.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Bikini Bottom area will take inspiration from the colorful underwater world featured in the long-running animated series. Universal appears to be leaning heavily into playful water attractions and interactive rides for this section of the park.

One of the major features will be Pineapple Paradise, a splash pad built around SpongeBob’s iconic pineapple home. The attraction will give kids a place to cool off while playing in a vibrant environment inspired by the show.

Another ride will let guests board their own jelly angler on a spinning attraction. The experience is designed to simulate swimming through jellyfish fields, bringing the show’s memorable setting to life.

The land will also include Jellyfish Fields Jamboree, which continues the jellyfish theme while offering a colorful environment full of movement and playful energy.

Guests looking for something more interactive can try Bobbing Barrels. On this attraction, riders spin around while spraying water at each other, turning the ride into a friendly competition.

Another ride, the Barnacle Bus, will allow families to hop aboard a whimsical vehicle inspired by the show’s famous underwater transportation.

Visitors can even stop by Mrs. Puff’s boating school for an experience tied to one of the series’ most recognizable characters.

Of course, no visit to Bikini Bottom would feel complete without meeting SpongeBob himself. Character interactions will play a big role in the land’s overall experience.

And after spending time splashing around, guests can head over to Goofy Goobers for a sweet treat. Fans of the show will instantly recognize the name of the famous ice cream spot.

More Updates Are Likely on the Way

Universal’s decision to begin revealing attractions marks a major step forward for the new resort. For months, fans knew the park was coming but had little idea what it would actually look like.

Now, those first details are finally painting a picture of what the experience might feel like when it opens.

With the park scheduled to debut later in 2026, there’s still time for Universal to reveal additional attractions and themed experiences across the remaining lands.

If the early previews are any indication, Universal Kids Resort could become one of the most unique additions to the company’s theme park lineup.

And as opening day approaches, there’s a good chance even more surprises will be waiting just around the corner.