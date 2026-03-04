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The Walt Disney Company Secures up to $10 Billion in Loans Ahead of New CEO Takeover

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Posted on by Jess Colopy
Disney CEO Bob Iger posing with Mickey Mouse in front of a sunny, palm-lined Walt Disney Company building.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Weeks before Josh D’Amaro takes over as the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, replacing Bob Iger, Disney has secured at least two new lines of short-term and long-term credit totaling almost $10 billion.

The Walt Disney Company Secures Multiple New Credit Lines

Josh D'Amaro on stage with "Disney" written in bright white letters on the screen behind him
Credit: Disney

According to multiple reports, The Walt Disney Company has replaced several old/expiring credit line agreements with major financial institutions ahead of Josh D’Amaro’s term as CEO. These credit lines allow the company to borrow money at a moment’s notice, with pre-approval, to cover general operating costs or short-term expenses. They help ensure the long-term financial success and security of the century-old corporation.

According to Reuters, Disney confirmed that it has secured a new $5.25 billion short-term credit agreement that will mature (expire) after one year. The company will have the option to renew the line for an additional year upon its expiration in February 2027.

Aerial view of the Walt Disney Company water tower, proudly showcasing its logo. The iconic tower stands amidst office buildings and lush greenery under a clear blue sky, evoking a sense of timeless magic even in the digital age.
Credit: Disney

Meanwhile, Stock Titan reported that the Mouse House has also secured a $4 billion long-term credit line. This agreement lasts for five years, until 2031.

Disney previously secured similar credit lines in 2020 amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those agreements have since expired.

Exterior of The Walt Disney Company, recently subjected to a leak
Credit: Disney

Both the short-term and long-term credit lines are unsecured, meaning The Walt Disney Company did not have to provide assets as collateral to secure them. They both replace old credit lines of similar amounts, so Disney doesn’t appear to be preparing for any additional debt or emergency expenses beyond what it already has.

Disney cannot use the credit lines for some aspects of its operations, including FuboTV and select international theme parks (Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort).

What do you think about The Walt Disney Company’s decision to secure multiple new billion-dollar credit lines? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!

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Jess Colopy

Jess Colopy is a Disney College Program alum and kid-at-heart. When she’s not furiously typing in a coffee shop, you can find her on the hunt for the newest Stitch pin.

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