The Walt Disney Company Secures up to $10 Billion in Loans Ahead of New CEO Takeover

Weeks before Josh D’Amaro takes over as the Chief Executive Officer of The Walt Disney Company, replacing Bob Iger, Disney has secured at least two new lines of short-term and long-term credit totaling almost $10 billion.

The Walt Disney Company Secures Multiple New Credit Lines

According to multiple reports, The Walt Disney Company has replaced several old/expiring credit line agreements with major financial institutions ahead of Josh D’Amaro’s term as CEO. These credit lines allow the company to borrow money at a moment’s notice, with pre-approval, to cover general operating costs or short-term expenses. They help ensure the long-term financial success and security of the century-old corporation.

According to Reuters, Disney confirmed that it has secured a new $5.25 billion short-term credit agreement that will mature (expire) after one year. The company will have the option to renew the line for an additional year upon its expiration in February 2027.

Meanwhile, Stock Titan reported that the Mouse House has also secured a $4 billion long-term credit line. This agreement lasts for five years, until 2031.

Disney previously secured similar credit lines in 2020 amidst the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those agreements have since expired.

Both the short-term and long-term credit lines are unsecured, meaning The Walt Disney Company did not have to provide assets as collateral to secure them. They both replace old credit lines of similar amounts, so Disney doesn’t appear to be preparing for any additional debt or emergency expenses beyond what it already has.

Disney cannot use the credit lines for some aspects of its operations, including FuboTV and select international theme parks (Shanghai Disney Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland Resort).

What do you think about The Walt Disney Company’s decision to secure multiple new billion-dollar credit lines? Inside the Magic would love to hear from you in the comments!