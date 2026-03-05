Select Group of Disney Fans Received Special Free Dining Perk Early

Disney Visa cardholders can get a free dining plan with the purchase of a 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney World package that includes a room at select Disney Resorts and a Park Hopper ticket. To qualify, payments must be made with the Disney Visa Card, and bookings must be completed by March 11, 2026. This exclusive offer runs from March 5 to March 11, 2026, and provides access to the Disney Dining Plan or Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan, depending on the chosen hotel tier. Details will be sent to cardholders in a pamphlet.

The offer is valid for arrivals most nights during three different summer, fall, and winter windows that provide flexibility for families planning vacations during different seasons and school break periods:

• June 28 to October 3, 2026: Summer and early fall period covering traditional summer vacation season plus the transition into fall when crowds typically decrease after Labor Day but before Halloween events begin

• October 19 to October 31, 2026: Late October period that includes Halloween week and the days immediately preceding the holiday, providing opportunities for guests who want to experience Halloween decorations and theming without the intense crowds of special event nights

• December 6 to December 21, 2026: December holiday period covering most of the Christmas season including the weeks when holiday decorations are fully installed and operational but ending before the absolute peak Christmas week when demand and prices reach their highest points

Which Dining Plan You Receive with Free Dining

The Disney Dining Plan included in the free dining offer depends on the type of Disney Resort hotel that guests book, with higher-tier resort categories receiving the more valuable full Disney Dining Plan while Value and Moderate resort guests receive the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:

Select Disney Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort Hotels receive the Disney Dining Plan:

• Bay Lake Tower at Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Boulder Ridge Villas at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort (Disney Vacation Club)

Copper Creek Villas & Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Jambo House

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Villas – Kidani Village

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

Disney’s Beach Club Villas

Disney’s BoardWalk Inn

Disney’s BoardWalk Villas

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Disney’s Old Key West Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

The Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Credit: Disney

Select Disney Moderate and Value Resort Hotels receive the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort

Disney’s All-Star Music Resort

Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Credit: Disney

Understanding the Two Dining Plans

Walt Disney World Resort offers two types of Disney Dining Plans included in this Disney Visa Cardmember offer, with the specific plan received depending on the Disney Resort hotel tier families choose for their vacation.

The Disney Dining Plan (for Deluxe and Deluxe Villa Resort guests) includes per guest per night of stay:

One Quick-Service Meal

One Table-Service Meal

One Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage

One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug per guest

The Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan (for Moderate and Value Resort guests) includes per guest per night of stay:

Two Quick-Service Meals

One Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage

One Resort-Refillable Drink Mug per guest

A Table-Service Meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes one entree, one beverage (including select alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and older), and one dessert. Table-Service Meal credits can also be used at most pre-fixe, family-style, and buffet restaurants throughout Walt Disney World Resort, providing flexibility for families who want to experience character dining or signature dining experiences.

A Quick-Service Meal includes one entree and one single-serving beverage (alcoholic or nonalcoholic), allowing guests to eat at counter-service locations throughout the parks and resorts without paying out of pocket for meals during their vacation.

Credit: Disney

Package Requirements and Restrictions for Free Dining

To qualify for the free dining offer, Disney Visa cardmembers must purchase a nondiscounted 4-night, 4-day Walt Disney World Travel Company package meeting specific requirements:

Room at a select Disney Resorts Collection hotel from the eligible list

Theme park ticket with a Park Hopper option (base tickets without Park Hopper do not qualify)

Payment using a Disney Visa Card

Booking completed by March 11, 2026

Arrival during one of the three eligible date windows

Packages for longer stays beyond the minimum of 4 nights may offer free dining for the entire duration of the visit. Advance reservations are required, and theme park tickets are valid starting on check-in and must be used within a specific timeframe depending on the ticket type. Some table-service restaurants might have limited availability, especially popular character dining and signature restaurants, so it’s advisable to make dining reservations as soon as the package is confirmed.

How to Book Free Dining

Disney Visa cardmembers can book the free dining offer beginning March 5, 2026, through March 11, 2026, by visiting Walt Disney World Resort’s website or calling (407) 939-5277. The booking must be completed using a Disney Visa Card to qualify for the offer, and cardmembers should have their card information ready when making reservations.

The fact that the promotional materials describe this as an “early access” opportunity for Disney Visa cardmembers suggests that Disney may extend the booking window beyond March 11 or open the offer to non-cardholders at a later date, though this is not confirmed and cardmembers should book during the exclusive window if they want to guarantee access to the promotion.

Credit: Disney

The Value Proposition

Free dining offers great value for Walt Disney World vacations, especially for families who would otherwise pay for every meal. The Deluxe Dining Plan allows for both quick-service and table-service meals, making it easier to enjoy sit-down dining without budget concerns. Even the Quick-Service Dining Plan for Value and Moderate resorts offers significant savings by covering two meals per person per night, relieving families of food expense worries. For Disney Visa cardmembers traveling during eligible dates, the free dining offer can lead to savings of hundreds or thousands of dollars based on family size and trip length.