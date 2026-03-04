Disney World Finally Brings Back Free Dining for 2026

A Disney trip and “free” in the same sentence in 2026? We can hardly believe it, but it’s true! The latest Free Dining offer from Walt Disney World Resort is available to book beginning Thursday, March 5, 2026. Here’s everything you need to know to book this deal for your next Central Florida Disney Park vacation.

Free Dining Plan at Walt Disney World Resort

This Free Dining offer for Walt Disney World Resort is available only to Disney Visa Cardmembers for booking from March 5 to March 11, 2026. The details of the offer were mailed in a pamphlet exclusively to cardholders. However, the booklet lists the booking window as an “early access” opportunity, so Disney may be planning to extend the booking window or open availability for the offer to more guests.

Only vacations booked during three different summer, fall, and winter windows are eligible for the Free Dining offer. They include:

June 28 to October 3

October 19 to October 31

December 6 to December 21

The Free Dining offer must be booked alongside a Disney Resort hotel and theme park ticket package. The Disney Dining Plan included in the offer depends on the type of Disney Resort hotel that guests book.

Guests staying at a Value or Moderate Disney Resort hotel will receive a free Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan. Guests who purchase theme park tickets and a stay at select Deluxe Resort hotels and Villas will receive a free Disney Dining Plan.

The Free Dining offer for Disney Visa Cardmembers is available beginning March 5. Visit Walt Disney World Resort’s website or call (407) 939-5277 to book.

Disney Dining Plans

Walt Disney World Resort offers two types of Disney Dining Plans: the Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan and the Disney Dining Plan. Both are included in this Disney Visa Cardmember offer, depending on the Disney Resort hotel tier families choose for their vacation.

Per guest per night of stay, the Disney Dining Plan includes one Quick-Service Meal, one Table-Service meal, and one Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage. The Disney Quick-Service Dining Plan includes two Quick-Service Meals and one Snack or Nonalcoholic Beverage per guest per night of stay. Both plans include one Resort-Refillable Drink Mug per guest.

A Table-Service Meal on the Disney Dining Plan includes one entree, one beverage (including select alcoholic beverages for guests 21 and older), and one dessert. A Quick-Service Meal includes one entree and one single-serving beverage (alcoholic or nonalcoholic). Table-Service Meal credits can also be used at most pre-fixe, family-style, and buffet restaurants throughout Walt Disney World Resort.

What are your tips for saving money on a Walt Disney World Resort vacation? Share them with Inside the Magic in the comments!