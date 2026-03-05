Disney Just Made a Massive Lightning Lane Decision for the New Muppets Coaster

The music has stopped for Aerosmith, but the show is far from over on Sunset Boulevard. Earlier this month, the iconic Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith permanently closed its doors at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, paving the way for one of the most anticipated ride overlays in recent memory.

Credit: Erica Lauren, Inside the Magic

This summer, the legendary G-Force Records will officially reopen under spectacular new management: The Muppets. But while fans are eagerly awaiting the chance to rock out with Dr. Teeth and The Electric Mayhem, another massive question has been lingering in the theme park community: How will this high-profile reopening impact the park’s notoriously complex Lightning Lane system?

Thanks to a recent update on the Walt Disney World website, we finally have our answer. Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets will officially open as a “Tier One” Lightning Lane Multi Pass attraction.

Credit: Disney

For the uninitiated, this might just sound like theme park jargon, but for seasoned Disney vacation planners, this classification changes everything. Here is a breakdown of what “Tier One” status means for the new Muppets coaster, which other heavy-hitting attractions it joins at Hollywood Studios, and how you need to pivot your Lightning Lane strategies to ensure you don’t miss out on the music.

The Magic (and Madness) of Tier One

To understand why this matters, you have to understand how Walt Disney World manages attraction demand. Three of the four Walt Disney World theme parks (with the exception of Disney’s Animal Kingdom) utilize a tiered structure for their Lightning Lane Multi Pass system. This is designed to prevent guests from immediately scooping up all the most popular, high-demand rides first thing in the morning, leaving nothing but table scraps for everyone else.

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Under this system, the attractions are split into two groups. When making your initial three Lightning Lane selections before your visit, the rules dictate that you may only choose one attraction from the elusive Tier One group. Your remaining two selections must be made from the Tier Two group.

Because Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith was a permanently high-demand thrill ride, some fans theorized that Disney might capitalize on the massive hype of the Muppets retheme by upgrading it to a Lightning Lane Single Pass (an entirely separate, à la carte purchase reserved for rides like Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance). Alternatively, some hoped it would be downgraded to Tier Two to help absorb the massive summer crowds.

Credit: Disney

Instead, Disney has confirmed that Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets is keeping its predecessor’s status. It will remain a Tier One selection, meaning it is included in the standard Multi Pass price, but you will have to make some tough decisions when booking your day.

The Heavyweights: The Hollywood Studios Tier One Lineup

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is arguably the most top-heavy park in all of Walt Disney World. It is packed with headliner E-ticket attractions, making the Lightning Lane Multi Pass system here a high-stakes game of strategy.

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When the Muppets take over the recording studio this summer, they will join a fiercely competitive lineup of Tier One attractions. If you select the new coaster as your sole top-tier pick for the day, you will be temporarily locked out of pre-booking:

Slinky Dog Dash: The undisputed king of the Multi Pass system at Hollywood Studios. This family-friendly coaster in Toy Story Land consistently sells out of Lightning Lane availability faster than anything else in the park.

The undisputed king of the Multi Pass system at Hollywood Studios. This family-friendly coaster in Toy Story Land consistently sells out of Lightning Lane availability faster than anything else in the park. Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway: The charming, trackless dark ride located in the heart of the park inside the Chinese Theatre.

The charming, trackless dark ride located in the heart of the park inside the Chinese Theatre. Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run (Soon to feature new Mandalorian updates): The highly interactive flight simulator located in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge.

(Note: Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance remains a Lightning Lane Single Pass, requiring a separate purchase entirely.)

How the Muppets Change Your Strategy

The introduction of a brand-new, highly marketed attraction into the Tier One pool is going to shake up the standard Hollywood Studios playbook. For years, the golden rule of booking Multi Passes for this park was simple: Grab Slinky Dog Dash immediately, or you probably won’t ride it without a massive wait.

Credit: Inside the Magic

But with Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets entering the fray as a shiny new toy, the demand matrix is about to shift. Here is how your strategy should evolve this summer:

1. The “New Ride” Squeeze: When the Muppets version of the coaster first opens, it will command massive, unprecedented demand. Locals, Annual Passholders, and tourists will all be fighting to experience the fresh storyline featuring Animal, Scooter, and J.P. Grosse’s hostile takeover of G-Force Records. Because everyone will be fighting to book the Muppets as their one allowed Tier One selection, this could actually free up availability for other top-tier rides. You might find it easier than ever to score a prime morning time for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway or Millennium Falcon.

Credit: Patrick McGarvey, Flickr

2. The Slinky Dog Dilemma: The hardest choice families will face is the showdown between Slinky Dog Dash and the new Muppets coaster. Both are roller coasters, but they cater to slightly different demographics. Slinky Dog Dash has a low height requirement of 38 inches, making it a perfect first coaster for young kids. The Muppets coaster, however, retains the intense 0-to-60 mph launch and three inversions of the Aerosmith version, keeping its restrictive 48-inch height requirement.

Strategy Tip: If your party includes younger children or guests who are averse to going upside down, stick to booking Slinky Dog Dash as your Tier One. If your group is entirely comprised of thrill-seekers over 48 inches tall, make the new Muppets coaster your absolute priority at the 7:00 a.m. booking window.

Credit: Brittany DiCologero, Inside the Magic

3. The “Rope Drop” Pivot: Because you can only hold one Tier One Lightning Lane at a time, you have to physically wait in line (or “Standby”) for the others. If you manage to secure a Lightning Lane for the Muppets coaster, your morning strategy should immediately pivot to “rope dropping” (arriving before the park opens) the other Tier One rides you missed. If you book the Muppets, head straight to Toy Story Land at park opening to knock out Slinky Dog Dash before the line swells. Conversely, if you book Slinky Dog Dash, make a beeline down Sunset Boulevard at park opening to ride with the Muppets before the wait time skyrockets.

Getting Ready to Rock

The storyline for the new attraction sounds spectacular: The Electric Mayhem is playing their biggest Hollywood concert ever, but the band has gone missing. It’s up to guests, touring the newly acquired “Muppet-run” G-Force Records, to track them down in a super-stretch limo.

Credit: The Jim Henson Company

While the storyline is pure, chaotic Muppet fun, your planning shouldn’t be. With Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets officially cemented as a Tier One Lightning Lane Multi Pass ride, the competition to book it this summer will be fierce. Review your priorities, understand your group’s thrill tolerance, and have your fingers ready on the My Disney Experience app. It’s time to play the music, light the lights, and secure that Lightning Lane.