Monstrous Changes Ahead: What the New Imagineering Permit Means for the Former MuppetVision 3D Theater and the Future of Disney’s Hollywood Studios

For decades, the Muppet Courtyard at Disney’s Hollywood Studios stood as a zany, joke-filled haven of nostalgia, anchored by the beloved, Jim Henson-helmed MuppetVision 3D. But times are changing at Walt Disney World. As the park continues its dramatic evolution, the curtain has closed on Kermit, Miss Piggy, and the gang, making way for a wildly different kind of entertainment.

Credit: Disney

The screams are being swapped for laughs—or in this case, laughs powered by screams—as the area transforms into the highly anticipated a massive new land based on Pixar’s Monsters, Inc. While fans have been mourning the loss of the iconic Muppets area, Walt Disney Imagineering isn’t wasting any time pushing forward. The gears of progress are turning fast, and thanks to a newly filed construction permit, we finally have a tangible glimpse into what is happening behind those construction walls.

Here is everything you need to know about the latest permit filed for the former MuppetVision 3D building, the rumors surrounding the theater’s replacement, and what to expect from the groundbreaking Monsters, Inc. expansion coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

The Blueprint of Monstropolis: Analyzing the New Permit

According to recent reports from BlogMickey, Walt Disney Imagineering has officially filed a new permit hinting at major progress inside the gutted MuppetVision 3D theater. While much of the recent visible construction has focused on stripping the whimsical brick facade and modifying the exteriors of both the theater and the adjacent (and heavily debated) PizzeRizzo restaurant, this new permit shifts the focus indoors.

Credit: Inside the Magic

The permit specifically calls for the “installation of new set elements” at the former MuppetVision location. What makes this so significant? It marks a crucial turning point in the project’s timeline. It tells us that the initial demolition phase of the theater’s interior is likely wrapping up, and Imagineering is ready to begin the creative process: building the physical sets for whatever new attraction is slated for the space.

Another notable detail from the filing is the contractor assigned to the job. Disney has tapped Adirondack Scenic, a highly reputable fabrication and scenic contractor with a long history of collaborating with Walt Disney Imagineering. Adirondack Scenic specializes in creating immersive, highly detailed set pieces for theme parks, suggesting the new interior will be intricately themed.

Credit: Video Screenshot, TikTok, @callifaithg

Furthermore, the permit carries a standard one-year expiration date. This indicates that the specific scope of work outlined in the filing—the set installation—is scheduled to be completed by early March 2027. While that doesn’t guarantee an opening date for the attraction or the land, it does prove that construction is progressing at a healthy, aggressive pace.

Rumors vs. Reality: What Is Replacing MuppetVision 3D?

Ever since Disney announced that Monstropolis would take over the Muppet Courtyard, speculation has run rampant about the fate of the massive 3D theater. Disney initially promised a new Monsters, Inc. “theater show,” but the rumor mill quickly went into overdrive following some subtle, yet significant, changes in Disney’s promotional materials.

Credit: Disney

Originally, Disney’s concept art depicted the theater building with a vibrant marquee reading “The Monstro” and promising “Late Night Screams.” Fans theorized this could be an interactive comedy club-style show, perhaps a successor to the beloved, defunct Monsters, Inc. Laugh Floor at Magic Kingdom.

However, eagle-eyed Disney fans recently noticed an update. The concept art was quietly altered. The venue’s name changed from “The Monstro” to “The Glob,” and the marquee’s tagline shifted to an invitation to “Meet Monstropolis.” Furthermore, the theater show was noticeably omitted from a recent Walt Disney Imagineering exhibit.

This sudden shift sparked a massive rumor: Was Disney scrapping the theater show entirely in favor of a massive, elaborate character meet-and-greet location? Given the high operating costs of elaborate stage shows and the constant crowd-pleasing appeal of character interactions, it wasn’t an implausible theory.

Credit: Disney

Fortunately for fans hoping for a sit-down attraction, Disney World recently stepped in to clear the air. The company confirmed that its plans have not changed. The venue is still slated to host a theatrical show experience rather than just a walk-through meet-and-greet. While the exact plot, technology, and format of “The Glob” remain tightly under wraps, this new permit for elaborate “set elements” heavily supports Disney’s claim that a fully fleshed-out show is indeed in the works.

The Bigger Picture: Welcome to Monstropolis

The transformation of the former MuppetVision 3D theater is just one piece of a much larger, monstrous puzzle. Disney is completely overhauling the footprint of the former Muppet Courtyard and the surrounding areas to transport guests directly into the bustling city of Monstropolis.

Credit: Disney

The undisputed crown jewel of this new land will be an unprecedented, built-from-scratch roller coaster. Promising to fulfill a fan-favorite fantasy that has existed since the original film premiered in 2001, this attraction will be Disney’s very first suspended coaster. Guests will simulate the exhilarating experience of zooming through the massive, cavernous door vault alongside Mike and Sulley.

Construction on the coaster is already well underway. Recent aerial photographs and on-the-ground reports have shown massive cranes dominating the Hollywood Studios skyline, with extensive foundation and electrical work already underway for the ride’s colossal show building.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Meanwhile, the rest of the land is undergoing “heavy facade modifications.” The exterior of the former PizzeRizzo has fallen to the wrecking ball of progress, and the theater’s whimsical, distinctly Muppet-esque brickwork is being stripped away to make way for the industrial, monster-sized architecture of Monstropolis.

Saying Goodbye to the Muppets, Saying Hello to the Monsters

The transition from Muppet Courtyard to Monstropolis represents a significant philosophical shift for Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The park continues to move away from its original “behind-the-scenes” studio premise, fully embracing its new identity as a park where guests can step directly into the immersive, living worlds of their favorite cinematic franchises—much like Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge and Toy Story Land.

Credit: Pixar Animation Studios

While the loss of MuppetVision 3D is a bitter pill to swallow for Disney purists and Jim Henson devotees, the sheer scale and ambition of the Monsters, Inc. expansion cannot be denied. The prospect of Disney’s first suspended coaster, combined with a brand-new theatrical show inside “The Glob,” promises to inject a massive surge of kinetic energy, crowd capacity, and family-friendly thrills into the park.

As Adirondack Scenic begins hauling set pieces into the gutted theater and cranes continue to hoist steel for the door vault coaster, the countdown to Monstropolis has officially begun. The screams are coming, and if this latest permit is any indication, Imagineering is pulling out all the stops to make sure they are louder—and more thrilling—than ever before.